'He Is Going To Be Special': CB Jimmy Moreland Itching To Get Back On The Field For Year 2

Moreland has yet to work with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio or defensive backs coach Chris Harris in person, but they delved into nearly every aspect of the new system during the team's virtual offseason program. He thinks the defense is looking "quite good" and cannot wait to see how it operates under Del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera once practices begin.

"I feel like those two are good, quality guys; good, strong guys," Moreland said. "They're going to bring the pain. They seem like they're trying to bring a new culture, and I'm willing to do whatever works best for us."

Physically, Moreland is back to full health after a late-season foot injury landed him on Injured Reserve. He's training and running around without limitations, and he has even gained a few pounds from last season's playing weight, which was a little under 180.

Most of all, though, Moreland cannot wait for football. Nearly every answer during his interview referenced getting back on the field, and almost everything he has done in quarantine -- aside from playing the "NBA 2K" video game with defensive tackle Tim Settle -- has been geared towards that.

By studying the playbook and watching last year's film, Moreland is looking for any and every advantage to take into his second season.