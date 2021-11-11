Sam Cosmi grateful to be back at practice

Washington Football Team fans received a bit of good news as the team began its Wednesday preparations for its Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sam Cosmi, Washington's second-round pick and starting right tackle, was back at practice, and while the team is still taking his recovery day-by-day, he's feeling good.

"It just feels really good to be back out there with the guys," Cosmi told reporters after practice.

For the past three games, Cosmi has been out nursing an ankle injury that he suffered against the New Orleans Saints. Since then he has been "attacking" his recovery, doing whatever he could to make sure his ankle made a full recovery.

As important as being physically prepared was for the rookie, Cosmi viewed maintaining his mental sharpness as equally vital. He kept going to meetings each day and prepared as if he was going to play in every game.