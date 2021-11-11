News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Sam Cosmi grateful to be back at practice

Nov 11, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Cosmi111121
Sam Cosmi goes through individual drills during the Washington Football Team's practice on Nov. 10, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Washington Football Team fans received a bit of good news as the team began its Wednesday preparations for its Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sam Cosmi, Washington's second-round pick and starting right tackle, was back at practice, and while the team is still taking his recovery day-by-day, he's feeling good.

"It just feels really good to be back out there with the guys," Cosmi told reporters after practice.

For the past three games, Cosmi has been out nursing an ankle injury that he suffered against the New Orleans Saints. Since then he has been "attacking" his recovery, doing whatever he could to make sure his ankle made a full recovery. 

As important as being physically prepared was for the rookie, Cosmi viewed maintaining his mental sharpness as equally vital. He kept going to meetings each day and prepared as if he was going to play in every game. 

"Nothing really changed when it came to that, the mental aspect of it," Cosmi said. "The mental aspect of it was still there. [I was] learning every day with the guys and with my coach."

The time off was also an opportunity for Cosmi to look at his own tape and evaluate where he was at in his development. He felt like he was on a good track before being injured, and the tape showed that his performance was consistently trending upwards.

Pro Football Focus also agrees with Cosmi. Despite missing extended time, PFF named him as one of the highest-graded rookies through Week 9, with the former Texas Longhorn coming in at No. 11 with a 77 overall grade. PFF's Mike Renner wrote that Cosmi was playing "lights out" before his injury.

And when it comes to all offensive tackles, Cosmi's 89 pass-blocking grade is fourth in the NFL. The only players with a higher grade are the New England Patriots' Michael Onwenwu, the Dallas Cowboys' Tyron Smith and the San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams.

"I really like what we got from Sam until he got hurt," Rivera said, "but Sam really seemed to pick it up quickly."

Related Links

Cosmi is trusting the trainers in terms of when he'll be good to go for gamedays, but it's clear that he's anxious to be back. There's also a chance that he'll be joined by right guard Brandon Scherff, who also returned to practice Wednesday. Cosmi called that possibility "awesome."

"That aspect of it would be great," Cosmi said. "It would be good for the team."

Should Cosmi return to the lineup, it would certainly be a welcome sight for Washington. The team had allowed just four sacks heading into the Saints game, which was the second-fewest total in the league. Since then they've dipped to 12th with 19 sacks allowed. If things continue on the right path, Cosmi will be back to doing what he does best.

"Don't let the guy get to the quarterback or the running back," Cosmi said. "That's my job."

Related Content

news

WFT Daily | Heinicke comes full circle ahead of Round 2 with Bucs

Heinicke made a name for himself with his playoff performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, he'll head into a rematch with the reigning Super Bowl champs. 
news

Scouting the Buccaneers | 4 things to know about Tampa Bay

The Washington Football Team returns to FedExField to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here's what you need to know about Tampa Bay ahead of the Week 10 matchup. 
news

WFT Daily | Rivera wants Washington to hold itself accountable on making third down improvements

Washington's third down defense was one of the glaring issues from the first half of the season. He has some ideas on what the team can do to get back on track.
news

Washington vs. Buccaneers preview | Tampa Bay sails into FedExField

The Washington Football Team is back from the bye week and will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

WFT Daily: Washington hopes to get healthy during bye week

Washington has struggled to score in the red zone over the past month. Ron Rivera is hoping to have some of the the team's key offensive weapons back during the bye week.
news

Missed opportunities continue to leave Washington frustrated

Washington's red zone woes continued against the Denver Broncos.
news

Numbers to know following Washington's loss to the Broncos

The Washington Football Team came up empty in its battle against the Denver Broncos. Here are some numbers to know from Washington's fourth-straight defeat: 
news

5 takeaways from Washington's 17-10 loss to the Denver Broncos

The Washington Football Team travelled to face the Denver Broncos and was defeated, 17-10. Here are five takeaways from the evening.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Broncos inactives, Week 8

The Washington Football Team has announced X players as inactive for its Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Taking on Teddy Bridgewater

The Washington Football Team is looking for a win before the bye week as it travels to play the Denver Broncos. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

WFT Daily: Benjamin St-Juste inherited his father's passion for football

St-Juste picked up football in a country where the sport is in short supply. He can thank his father for showing him the ropes of the game.
Advertising