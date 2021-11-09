WFT Daily | Rivera wants Washington to hold itself accountable on making third down improvements

Washington will need to rely on its playmakers like Chase Young to continue that progress. Young also needs to put himself in a better position to make plays. Young has been diving inside a little too much, Rivera said, and offenses have exploited that. Rivera knows he wants to make plays, but his advice to the second-year player is to be patient.

"Be disciplined and let the plays come to you," Rivera said. "One thing that was really prevalent [last year] was you could see him sticking to the edge a little bit longer before he ducked inside. That's one of the things I'd love to see him get back to."

There are still nine games left, five of which are division matchups, for Washington to shore up its third down issues. The second half of the season has also historically been the time when Rivera's teams tend to play better, the most recent example being last year's playoff run. That hasn't always been the case, though, with Rivera saying the biggest reason for that was teams' inability to build on their successes. It should serve as a cautionary tale for the current iteration of Washington's roster.

"You can't win two in a row until you've won one," Rivera said. "I've been through those and I understand that, but if you can get just the right win at the right time and build on it and one becomes two and you build from that then who knows what happens."

Rivera said the right things in his first press conference. He acknowledged the problems on third down and discussed realistic ways for the defense to get back on track in that area.

But as the head coach alluded, it's one thing to talk about it. The next step is for Washington to be about it.