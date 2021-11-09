News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WFT Daily | Rivera wants Washington to hold itself accountable on making third down improvements

Nov 09, 2021 at 03:58 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Daily110921
Chase Young tackles Javonte Williams during the Washington Football Team's game against the Denver Broncos. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team have had about a week to look at what they can do to bounce back from a 2-6 start to the first half of the season, and they have some answers.

There are several areas that Washington can clean up, based on the evaluations that Rivera and his coaches gave of the first eight games, but the defense's performance on third downs was one of the most glaring. And for those wondering, Washington is allowing teams to convert on 56.5% of their third downs, which is 32nd in the league.

The team is on the same page. Everyone sees the same thing and believes they can do certain things to improve. That's a good first step; now Washington needs to put those things into practice.

"It's a matter of taking those things and making sure we're implementing them," Rivera said, "making sure that we're following through on all the things that we talked about."

It's tempting to say a defense that finished last year with the second-fewest average yards allowed and sixth in third down conversion rate just needs to play better to get off the field. The reality is that it's a little more complicated than that, although there are some immediate things the unit can do with its talent, which has been brought up countless times, to alleviate those problems.

Having better performances on first and second downs, Rivera said, is one of those things. Too often did Washington allow third-and-short opportunities and make life easier for opponents. Rivera said that's going to allow a lot of attempts, and the numbers back that up; when the defense is presented with third downs of four yards or fewer, opponents have converted 65% of their attempts.

In recent weeks, Rivera has seen the defense start to take advantage of third-and-medium-to-long situations and "pin our ears back." The game against the Broncos was a prime example of that. Denver faced third downs of five or more yards seven times and failed to convert on five of them.

The same could be said against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Washington got the Packers' offense off the field in six of their seven third downs with medium-to-long distances and even got a 13-yard sack from Jonathan Allen.

Related Links

PHOTOS | Bucs Practice Week 11/8

The Washington Football Team exits the bye week and begins preparations for its Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

1EF09063
1 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09077
2 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09107
3 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09129
4 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09137
5 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09152
6 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09160
7 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09185
8 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09194
9 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09208
10 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09226
11 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09240
12 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09259
13 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09270
14 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09279
15 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09299
16 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09330
17 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09381
18 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09386
19 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09412
20 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09438
21 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09447
22 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09490
23 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09536
24 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09581
25 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09596
26 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09606
27 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09627
28 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09629
29 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09650
30 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09655
31 / 41
Emilee Fails
1EF09665
32 / 41
Emilee Fails
2EF00832
33 / 41
2EF00849
34 / 41
2EF00874
35 / 41
2EF00904
36 / 41
2EF00912
37 / 41
2EF00917
38 / 41
2EF00926
39 / 41
2EF00936
40 / 41
2EF01035
41 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Washington will need to rely on its playmakers like Chase Young to continue that progress. Young also needs to put himself in a better position to make plays. Young has been diving inside a little too much, Rivera said, and offenses have exploited that. Rivera knows he wants to make plays, but his advice to the second-year player is to be patient.

"Be disciplined and let the plays come to you," Rivera said. "One thing that was really prevalent [last year] was you could see him sticking to the edge a little bit longer before he ducked inside. That's one of the things I'd love to see him get back to."

There are still nine games left, five of which are division matchups, for Washington to shore up its third down issues. The second half of the season has also historically been the time when Rivera's teams tend to play better, the most recent example being last year's playoff run. That hasn't always been the case, though, with Rivera saying the biggest reason for that was teams' inability to build on their successes. It should serve as a cautionary tale for the current iteration of Washington's roster.

"You can't win two in a row until you've won one," Rivera said. "I've been through those and I understand that, but if you can get just the right win at the right time and build on it and one becomes two and you build from that then who knows what happens."

Rivera said the right things in his first press conference. He acknowledged the problems on third down and discussed realistic ways for the defense to get back on track in that area.

But as the head coach alluded, it's one thing to talk about it. The next step is for Washington to be about it.

"We have to hold ourselves accountable to what we said, and I thought those meetings went well."

There are still nine games left, five of which are division matchups, for Washington to shore up its third down issues. The second half of the season has also historically been the time when Rivera's teams tend to play better, the most recent example being last year's playoff run. That hasn't always been the case, though, with Rivera saying the biggest reason for that was teams' inability to build on their successes. It should serve as a cautionary tale for the current iteration of Washington's roster.

"You can't win two in a row until you've won one," Rivera said. "I've been through those and I understand that, but if you can get just the right win at the right time and build on it and one becomes two and you build from that then who knows what happens."

Rivera said the right things in his first press conference. He acknowledged the problems on third down and discussed realistic ways for the defense to get back on track in that area.

But as the head coach alluded, it's one thing to talk about it. The next step is for Washington to be about it.

"We have to hold ourselves accountable to what we said, and I thought those meetings went well."

Related Content

news

WFT Daily | Breaking down the third quarter of Washington's schedule

The Washington Football Team is coming out of its bye week and entering the next phase of the 2021 season. Here's a look at how Washington's month will unfold.
news

WFT Daily: 4 standouts from Washington's first half of the season

The Washington Football Team has several talented players on its roster, but there's a handful who have stood out among the rest so far this season. Here are four who have delivered exceptional performance in the first eight weeks.
news

WFT Daily: Assessing Washington's 2021 draft class at the bye week

Here's a look at how each player from Washington's draft class has performed through eight games.
news

WFT Daily: Washington hopes to get healthy during bye week

Washington has struggled to score in the red zone over the past month. Ron Rivera is hoping to have some of the the team's key offensive weapons back during the bye week.
news

WFT Daily: Benjamin St-Juste inherited his father's passion for football

St-Juste picked up football in a country where the sport is in short supply. He can thank his father for showing him the ropes of the game.
news

WFT Daily: Chase Roullier breaks the ice on presnap communication

Washington's offensive line is one of the best groups in the NFL this season. Roullier's leadership has been the fuel for that success.
news

WFT Daily: Ron Rivera wants to see more from improved pass rush

Washington's pass rush has produced six sacks in the past two weeks. It's a step in the right direction, but Rivera wants to see more.
news

Erikka Resendiz named Washington Football Team's Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan

Erikka received a flurry of prizes, including tickets to the Super Bowl, access to exclusive NFL events, an engraved game ball, a Captain Morgan cooler, a custom-curated Spotify playlist called "Erikka's Era" and more.
news

WFT Daily: Notes & quotes from Ron Rivera's Monday press conference

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media Monday afternoon following the team's 24-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Here are some key notes and quotes from the press conference.
news

WFT Daily: Kam Curl explains how he earned a roster spot as a 7th-rounder

Curl joined "The Player's Club" podcast to discuss how he went from a seventh-round pick to a favorite among Washington's fanbase.
news

WFT Daily: Jamin Davis showing signs of progress to Rivera

Jack Del Rio wanted Davis to "let it rip" with an opportunity for more playing time, and while there were still signs of growing pains, the rookie showed definitive progress.
Advertising