From DoorDash To The NFL, Sammis Reyes Is Delivering On His Dreams Of Being A Professional Athlete

For a good chunk of Reyes' life, pursuing a career in basketball was his one and only path. Football was barely on his mind before he moved to the United States at 14 years old, and even then, he didn't pay much attention to it outside of going to New Orleans Saints games in college with his Tulane teammates. Once he dedicated his time to learning the ins and outs of the sport, though, he started falling in love with it.

It's clear Reyes is an intelligent person; he majored in business and was one course away from getting a second degree in finance. He compared learning a new sport to another language and seems confident that eventually, he will figure it out. He was certainly eager to learn as much as possible, but he also knew it would take time. There are some people who have played for 10 years or longer to get in the NFL, he said, so it would be naive of him to think he could learn the sport overnight.