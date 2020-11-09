Snap Counts: Washington-Giants, Week 9

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 9 loss to the New York Giants:
Offense (54 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|T Morgan Moses
|54
|100%
|G Brandon Scherff
|54
|100%
|G Wes Schweitzer
|54
|100%
|TE Logan Thomas
|54
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|54
|100%
|WR Terry McLaurin
|53
|98%
|RB J.D. McKissic
|45
|83%
|QB Alex Smith
|44
|81%
|WR Cam Sims
|40
|74%
|RB Antonio Gibson
|25
|46%
|WR Steven Sims
|16
|30%
|WR Isaiah Wright
|16
|30%
|WR Jeff Badet
|13
|24%
|QB Kyle Allen
|10
|19%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|5
|9%
|TE Temarrick Hemingway
|1
|2%
|RB Peyton Barber
|1
|2%
|T David Sharpe
|1
|2%
Defense (77 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|SS Deshazor Everett
|77
|100%
|FS Kamren Curl
|77
|100%
|CB Kendall Fuller
|77
|100%
|LB Jon Bostic
|77
|100%
|CB Ronald Darby
|77
|100%
|LB Cole Holcomb
|69
|90%
|DE Chase Young
|64
|83%
|DT Daron Payne
|63
|82%
|DT Jonathan Allen
|59
|77%
|DE Montez Sweat
|44
|57%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|39
|51%
|LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
|37
|48%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|29
|38%
|DT Tim Settle
|25
|32%
|DE Ryan Anderson
|15
|19%
|DE James Smith-Williams
|11
|14%
|LB Shaun Dion Hamilton
|7
|9%