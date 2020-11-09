News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Snap Counts: Washington-Giants, Week 9

Nov 09, 2020 at 10:34 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Quarterback Alex Smith taking a snap from center Chase Roullier. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 9 loss to the New York Giants:

Offense (54 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
T Morgan Moses 54 100%
G Brandon Scherff 54 100%
G Wes Schweitzer 54 100%
TE Logan Thomas 54 100%
C Chase Roullier 54 100%
WR Terry McLaurin 53 98%
RB J.D. McKissic 45 83%
QB Alex Smith 44 81%
WR Cam Sims 40 74%
RB Antonio Gibson 25 46%
WR Steven Sims 16 30%
WR Isaiah Wright 16 30%
WR Jeff Badet 13 24%
QB Kyle Allen 10 19%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 5 9%
TE Temarrick Hemingway 1 2%
RB Peyton Barber 1 2%
T David Sharpe 1 2%

PHOTOS: Week 9 - Washington vs. Giants

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. (Photos courtesy of Amanda Bowen/NFL, Elijah Walter Griffin Sr/Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Defense (77 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
SS Deshazor Everett 77 100%
FS Kamren Curl 77 100%
CB Kendall Fuller 77 100%
LB Jon Bostic 77 100%
CB Ronald Darby 77 100%
LB Cole Holcomb 69 90%
DE Chase Young 64 83%
DT Daron Payne 63 82%
DT Jonathan Allen 59 77%
DE Montez Sweat 44 57%
CB Jimmy Moreland 39 51%
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis 37 48%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 29 38%
DT Tim Settle 25 32%
DE Ryan Anderson 15 19%
DE James Smith-Williams 11 14%
LB Shaun Dion Hamilton 7 9%

