"Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-20 loss to the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Football Team fell to the New York Giants, 23-20, at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington recorded 402 total net yards, the most in a single-game since Week 1 of the 2018 season when the team registered 429 total net yards against the Arizona Cardinals.
- Washington notched 365 total net passing yards, the most in a single-game since Week 1 of the 2019 season when the team registered 370 total net passing yards against the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Washington won the coin toss for only the second time this season and they deferred.
- Washington had two wide receivers record over 100-plus receiving yards (Terry McLaurin: 115, Cam Sims: 110) for the first time since Nov. 20, 2016 (Pierre Garcon: 116, Jamison Crowder: 102).
- Washington notched five-plus sacks for the third time this season.
- Washington sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones five times, tied for the single-game most sacks of Jones this season.
- Washington registered 8.0 yards gained per play, the highest mark since Week 16 of 2016 (7.5).
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Kyle Allen started and was 5-of-7 for 62 yards before exiting the game with an ankle injury.
- Quarterback Alex Smith entered the game following Allen's injury and was 24-of-32 for 325 yards and threw one touchdown and three interceptions for a 78.3 passer rating.
- Smith threw for 300-plus yards for the first time since Week 9 of the 2018 season when he registered 306 yards against the Atlanta Falcons. His 325 passing yards were his most in a single-game since Week 13 of the 2017 season when he threw for 366 yards as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Smith threw a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 10 of the 2018 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Smith's 68-yard touchdown pass to WR Terry McLaurin was the 10th longest of his career.
- Smith's 68-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Terry McLaurin was the longest for Washington since December 28, 2014 [69t]. It was also Washington's first pass play of 60 or more yards since Dec. 29, 2019 (81 – Case Keenum to Steven Sims Jr.).
- Running Back Antonio Gibson rushed for 20 yards on six attempts alongside 35 yards in the air with three catches.
- Gibson's five rushing touchdowns are tied for third-most for a Washington player through eight-career games.
- Wide receiver Cam Sims hauled in 110 yards on three receptions (36.7 avg.).
- Sims's 110 receiving yards are the most in a single game by an undrafted Washington player since Craig McEwen (108) in 1987.
- Sims recorded 36.7 yards per reception, the 14th-highest in Washington franchise history (min. 3 receptions) and highest since Anthony Allen (36.4) in 1987.
- According to Pro Football Reference, Sims became the second player in Washington history to record three or fewer receptions and tally 110 or more yards, joining Gary Clark who did so in 1991.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin reeled in seven catches for 115 yards (16.4 avg.) and a touchdown.
- McLaurin's 10 receiving touchdowns are second-most through 22-career games in Washington franchise history.
- McLaurin ties Charlie Brown for the most games with 100-plus receiving yards in Washington history with six through 22-career games.
- Running back J.D. McKissic paired nine receptions of 65 yards with 17 yards on three rushes.
- Since the start of last season, McLaurin is averaging 89.7 yards per game against NFC East opponents, the most amongst any NFC East receiver and sixth-most in the NFL in inner-division play.
DEFENSE:
- Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan registered one assisted tackle and a half-sack.
- Kerrigan's 13.0 sacks are the fifth-most by any player against the Giants all-time.
- Safety Kamren Curl notched a career-high and team-leading 11 tackles [six solo], his first-career sack, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.
- Safety Deshazor Everett tallied seven solo tackles and his second-career forced fumble. It was his first forced fumble since 2017.
- Defensive tackle Tim Settle compiled a solo tackle, sack of four yards, quarterback hit and tackle for loss. His 3.0 sacks on the season are the most through eight games in his career.
- Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen made four tackles [two solo], a half-sack and quarterback hit.
- Defensive end Chase Young registered a solo tackle, sack and two quarterback hits.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on 2-of-2 field goals and 2-of-2 PATs, tying a season-high with a 48-yarder.
- Punter Tress Way punted twice for 110 yards [55.0 avg.].