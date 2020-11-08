Instant Analysis: Turnovers Plague Washington In 23-20 Loss To Giants

A promising performance from quarterback Alex Smith ended with a pair of interceptions, the last of which sealed the Washington Football Team's sixth defeat of the season. Despite completing 24 of his 32 passes for 325 yards -- the most of his Washington career -- in place of the injured Kyle Allen, his two turnovers in the final three minutes sealed the Giants' 23-20 win Sunday at FedExField

"I was very pleased. It was exciting to watch him get out there and do the things that he did and control the tempo of the game the way he did," head coach Ron Rivera said of Smith. "It's unfortunate with the interceptions; he tried to make things happen, tried to force things, and unfortunately bad things happened this time. But, there will be times when he'll force something and something good will happen, and we'll all be happy about that."

Smith's late-game miscues were part of a five-turnover day for Washington, which could not get out of its own way throughout the game. Those giveaways led to the Giants' first 10 points and allowed them to secure just their second win of the season.

The first turnover came on Washington's opening offensive play, when running back Antonio Gibson made the catch on a drag route, turned upfield and rumbled down the right sideline for a 22-yard gain. But then Gibson got hit and fumbled, and while several Washington players were there to recover, the ball bounced around until a Giants player fell on it at the 19-yard line.