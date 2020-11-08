5 Takeaways From Washington's Loss To The Giants

2. Alex Smith played much better in his second game.

Alex Smith has one of the most incredible comeback stories in sports, but his return to the field was underwhelming, at least statistically. In Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, he finished the wet and soggy game 9-of-17 for 37 yards and was sacked six times.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said after the game that those numbers are not indicative of Smith's progress, and that was apparent once Smith was thrust into the lineup again when Allen was carted off the field with an ankle injury. He finished the game 24-for-32 for 325 yards and a touchdown.

While these numbers are far more impressive, what should be even more pleasing to Washington fans should be how Smith looked going through his progressions. He scrambled, avoided pass rushers and planted off his formerly injured leg to make an average of 10.2 yards per completion.

Smith's performance was not perfect, though. He had an interception with 49 seconds left in the first half. J.D. McKissic fell down as Smith threw ball, and Blake Martinez was there to make the pick. He also threw two more in the second half.

Rivera said earlier in the season that if Smith were put in the starting lineup, his performance would come down to getting comfortable in the offense. It's safe to say Smith has accomplished that. Rivera said after the game Smith would be the starting quarterback against the Detroit Lions next week.