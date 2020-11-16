News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Snap Counts: Washington-Lions, Week 10

Nov 16, 2020 at 11:05 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

QB Alex Smith takes the snap from C Chase Roullier. (Zack Silver/NFL)
QB Alex Smith takes the snap from C Chase Roullier. (Zack Silver/NFL)

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions:

Offense (88 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
T Morgan Moses 88 100%
G Brandon Scherff 88 100%
G Wes Schweitzer 88 100%
QB Alex Smith 88 100%
C Chase Roullier 88 100%
TE Logan Thomas 87 99%
WR Terry McLaurin 86 98%
WR Cam Sims 83 94%
T Cornelius Lucas 64 73%
RB JD McKissic 62 70%
WR Steven Sims Jr. 40 45%
RB Antonio Gibson 33 38%
WR Isaiah Wright 29 33%
T David Sharpe 24 27%
RB Peyton Barber 10 11%
WR Jeff Badet 5 6%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 4 5%
TE Temmarick Hemingway 1 2%

PHOTOS: Week 10 - Washington vs. Lions, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. (Photos courtesy of Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team, Zack Silver/NFL and Troy Anderson/NFL)

Image from iOS (5)
1 / 20
Image from iOS (6)
2 / 20
Image from iOS (5)
3 / 20
Image from iOS (7)
4 / 20
Image from iOS (8)
5 / 20
Image from iOS (9)
6 / 20
Image from iOS (10)
7 / 20
ZNS_0356
8 / 20
ZNS_0364
9 / 20
ZNS_0366
10 / 20
ZNS_0374
11 / 20
ZNS_0381
12 / 20
ZNS_0385
13 / 20
Image from iOS (6)
14 / 20
Image from iOS (6) copy 2
15 / 20
Image from iOS (7)
16 / 20
Antonio Gibson celebrates after a five-yard touchdown run that helped the Washington Football Team tied the score. (Zack Silver/NFL)
17 / 20

Antonio Gibson celebrates after a five-yard touchdown run that helped the Washington Football Team tied the score. (Zack Silver/NFL)

Image from iOS (6)
18 / 20
IMG_9394
19 / 20
IMG_9393
20 / 20

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Defense (59 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
FS Kamren Curl 59 100%
CB Kendall Fuller 59 100%
LB Jon Bostic 59 100%
LB Cole Holcomb 59 100%
CB Ronald Darby 55 93%
DT Daron Payne 54 92%
DT Jon Allen 51 86%
DE Chase Young 49 83%
DE Montez Sweat 38 64%
SS Deshazor Everett 32 54%
FS Troy Apke 27 46%
DT Tim Settle 27 46%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 23 39%
CB Jimmy Moreland 22 37%
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis 15 19%
CB Fabian Moreau 8 14%
DE Ryan Anderson 8 14%
LB Shaun-Dion Hamilton 4 7%
DE James Smith-Williams 1 2%

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 11/16: Analyzing Alex Smith's Career Performance

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
news

Washington-Lions Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players In Washington's Loss To The Lions

Despite the 30-27 defeat, Alex Smith, Antonio Gibson and the receivers were key players for the Washington Football Team against the Detroit Lions.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Last-Second Loss To The Lions

The Washington Football Team suffered a 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions after giving up a 59-yard field goal.

Advertising