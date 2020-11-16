Snap Counts: Washington-Lions, Week 10

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions:
Offense (88 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|T Morgan Moses
|88
|100%
|G Brandon Scherff
|88
|100%
|G Wes Schweitzer
|88
|100%
|QB Alex Smith
|88
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|88
|100%
|TE Logan Thomas
|87
|99%
|WR Terry McLaurin
|86
|98%
|WR Cam Sims
|83
|94%
|T Cornelius Lucas
|64
|73%
|RB JD McKissic
|62
|70%
|WR Steven Sims Jr.
|40
|45%
|RB Antonio Gibson
|33
|38%
|WR Isaiah Wright
|29
|33%
|T David Sharpe
|24
|27%
|RB Peyton Barber
|10
|11%
|WR Jeff Badet
|5
|6%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|4
|5%
|TE Temmarick Hemingway
|1
|2%
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. (Photos courtesy of Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team, Zack Silver/NFL and Troy Anderson/NFL)
Advertising
Defense (59 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|FS Kamren Curl
|59
|100%
|CB Kendall Fuller
|59
|100%
|LB Jon Bostic
|59
|100%
|LB Cole Holcomb
|59
|100%
|CB Ronald Darby
|55
|93%
|DT Daron Payne
|54
|92%
|DT Jon Allen
|51
|86%
|DE Chase Young
|49
|83%
|DE Montez Sweat
|38
|64%
|SS Deshazor Everett
|32
|54%
|FS Troy Apke
|27
|46%
|DT Tim Settle
|27
|46%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|23
|39%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|22
|37%
|LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
|15
|19%
|CB Fabian Moreau
|8
|14%
|DE Ryan Anderson
|8
|14%
|LB Shaun-Dion Hamilton
|4
|7%
|DE James Smith-Williams
|1
|2%