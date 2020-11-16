5 Takeaways From Washington's Last-Second Loss To The Lions

3. The running game continued to struggle.

The Lions entered Sunday with one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL (148.1 yards per game allowed), yet Washington could not find much success on the ground.

Washington finished with just 89 yards rushing, and 27 of those came on a jet sweep from wide receiver Terry McLaurin in the first quarter. Running back Antonio Gibson averaged about 3.5 yards on 13 carries, while J.D. McKissic gained six yards on eight attempts.

Similar to the Giants game, Washington relied heavily on the pass once it went down by multiple scores. Still, the running game needs to be better, regardless of how many times Smith hands off the ball.

4. Washington's young offense are starting to come alive.

Over his last two games, Smith has completed more than 70% of his passes (62-for-87), thrown for 715 yards and helped Washington score 47 points. Smith attributed those successes to the young playmakers around him.

"As a quarterback, you're a product of the guys around you," Smith said. "We talked about all of this young talent in the huddle with me, certainly the guys up front battled today for me to drop back and throw it that many times. For those guys to fight the way they did, for Morgan [Moses] to move over to [left tackle] mid-drive, that says a lot about those guys and their talent. And then certainly the guys on the outside continuing to make plays."

McLaurin entered the season as Washington's No. 1 receiver, and he's exceeded expectations all season long (he led the team with seven catches for 95 yards Sunday). And since scoring a last-second touchdown against the Giants in Week 6, Cam Sims has played like a solid secondary option. With his four-catch, 54-yard effort against the Lions, he now has 208 yards the past four games.

Even more encouraging were the performances of undrafted rookie Isaiah Wright and second-year wideout Steven Sims Jr. The duo combined to catch 11 of its 12 targets for 105 yards. And then there were running backs Gibson and McKissic,﻿ whose receiving prowess helped them combine for 114 scrimmage yards.