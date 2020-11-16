News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Lions Monday Stats Pack

Nov 16, 2020 at 09:30 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Alex Smith calls a play in the huddle during the Washington Football Team's game against the Detroit Lions. (Zack Silver/NFL)

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Football Team fell to the Detroit Lions, 30-27, at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.         
  • Washington amassed 464 total net yards, the highest mark since Nov. 21, 2010 [465].
  • Washington gained over 400 total net yards in consecutive contests.
  • Washington tallied 375 net passing yards, its highest mark since Sept. 18, 1994 [376].
  • Washington recorded a sack for the 21st-consecutive contest.
  • Washington held the ball for 35:43 minutes. It is the second-highest time of possession mark this season.

OFFENSE:

  • Quarterback Alex Smith completed 38-of-55 passes for 390 yards and an 89.2 passer rating alongside two rushes for four yards.
  • Smith made his first start for Washington since Nov. 18, 2018.
  • Smith set career-highs in completions, attempts and passing yards.
  • Smith threw for a 69.1 completion percentage, the second-highest mark in Washington history (min. 50 attempts) behind Kirk Cousins (77.4 - Nov. 24, 2016 vs. Dallas).
  • Smith threw for 300-plus yards in consecutive contests for the first time in his career. 
  • Smith's 38 completions are the most for a Washington quarterback against the Lions since September 22, 2013 (32 - Robert Griffin III). 
  • Smith [2,606] passes QB Ryan Fitzpatrick [2,605] for 17th-most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history. 
  • Smith [34,820] passes QB Jim Hart [34,665] for No. 30 on the NFL's all-time list for passing yards. 
  • Running back Antonio Gibson ran for 45 yards on 13 attempts and two rushing touchdowns.
  • Gibson recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career. 
  • Gibson's seven rushing touchdowns are second-most through nine-career games in Washington franchise history.
  • Running back J.D. McKissic recorded seven receptions for 43 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season. 
  • McKissic ran for a touchdown for the first time since Week 4 of the 2017 season with Seattle.
  • McKissic's 41 receptions are a single-season career-high.
  • Tight end Logan Thomas reeled in 66 yards on four catches. 
  • Wide receiver Isaiah Wright hauled in six receptions for 59 yards, a career-high.
  • Wide receiver Terry McLaurin registered seven receptions for 95 yards (13.6 avg.) and rushed one time for 27 yards.   
  • McLaurin's 27-yard rush is the longest of his career.
  • McLaurin [115] moves into sole possession of first place in receptions through 23-career games in franchise history. 
  • McLaurin now has eight games with 90-plus receiving yards, which ranks second-most through 23-career games in Washington history. 
  • Wide receiver Cam Sims hauled in a career-high four receptions for 54 yards (13.5 avg.).

DEFENSE:

  • Safety Kamren Curl tied a team-high eight tackles [six solo] and recorded his second-career sack for a loss of nine yards. 
  • Cornerback Kendall Fuller tied a team-high eight tackles [six solo]. 
  • Linebacker Jon Bostic tallied seven tackles [four solo].
  • Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen notched three solo tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on 1-of-2 field goals and 3-of-3 PATs.
  • Punter Tress Way punted twice for 77 yards [38.5 avg.] with one inside the 20-yard line.

