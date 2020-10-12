Snap Counts: Washington-Rams, Week 5

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams:
Offense (54 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|T Morgan Moses
|54
|100%
|T Geron Christian Sr.
|54
|100%
|G Wes Martin
|54
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|54
|100%
|WR Terry McLaurin
|54
|100%
|G Wes Schweitzer
|54
|100%
|TE Logan Thomas
|47
|87%
|WR Isaiah Wright
|42
|78%
|WR Dontrelle Inman
|31
|57%
|RB Antonio Gibson
|30
|56%
|QB Alex Smith
|29
|54%
|RB J.D. McKissic
|27
|50%
|QB Kyle Allen
|25
|46%
|WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
|23
|43%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|9
|17%
|TE Temarrick Hemingway
|5
|9%
|RB Peyton Barber
|2
|4%
Defense (68 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|CB Kendall Fuller
|68
|100%
|SS Landon Collins
|68
|100%
|CB Ronald Darby
|68
|100%
|LB Jon Bostic
|68
|100%
|DT Daron Payne
|59
|87%
|DT Jon Allen
|53
|78%
|FS Troy Apke
|47
|69%
|DE Chase Young
|45
|66%
|FS Kam Kurl
|36
|53%
|LB Thomas Davis Sr.
|33
|49%
|SS Deshazor Everett
|21
|31%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|21
|31%
|DT Tim Settle
|21
|31%
|DE Ryan Anderson
|17
|25%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|15
|22%
|DE Nate Orchard
|7
|10%
|DE James Smith-Williams
|5
|7%