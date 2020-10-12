News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Snap Counts: Washington-Rams, Week 5

Oct 12, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

snap-counts-rams-washington-week-5
Quarterback Alex Smith prepares to take the snap in the Washington Football Team's 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 11, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams:

Offense (54 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
T Morgan Moses 54 100%
T Geron Christian Sr. 54 100%
G Wes Martin 54 100%
C Chase Roullier 54 100%
WR Terry McLaurin 54 100%
G Wes Schweitzer 54 100%
TE Logan Thomas 47 87%
WR Isaiah Wright 42 78%
WR Dontrelle Inman 31 57%
RB Antonio Gibson 30 56%
QB Alex Smith 29 54%
RB J.D. McKissic 27 50%
QB Kyle Allen 25 46%
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden 23 43%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 9 17%
TE Temarrick Hemingway 5 9%
RB Peyton Barber 2 4%

Defense (68 snaps)

Related Links

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
CB Kendall Fuller 68 100%
SS Landon Collins 68 100%
CB Ronald Darby 68 100%
LB Jon Bostic 68 100%
DT Daron Payne 59 87%
DT Jon Allen 53 78%
FS Troy Apke 47 69%
DE Chase Young 45 66%
FS Kam Kurl 36 53%
LB Thomas Davis Sr. 33 49%
SS Deshazor Everett 21 31%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 21 31%
DT Tim Settle 21 31%
DE Ryan Anderson 17 25%
CB Jimmy Moreland 15 22%
DE Nate Orchard 7 10%
DE James Smith-Williams 5 7%

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 10/12: Alex Smith Returns

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
news

Washington-Rams Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-10 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Salute Honors Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling As The Week Six Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Before heading up to New York after a two-game homestand, the Washington Football Team named Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling the 2020 Week Six Base of the Week Presented by Nissan.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Rams

The Washington Football Team fell behind early and could never find its rhythm offensively in a 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Here are five takeaways from the Week 5 matchup.

Advertising