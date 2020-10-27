Tanya Snyder Reflects On 22 Years Of "THINK-PINK®"

When Tanya Snyder and a small group of volunteers handed out the first 8,000 "THINK-PINK®" ribbons at a Washington Football Team home game in 1999, she had no idea it would be the start of a league-wide phenomenon.

Nearly ten million ribbons later, "THINK-PINK®" has become one of the organization's flagship initiatives. As the Washington Football Team undergoes a rebrand, one aspect that will remain unchanged is its steadfast dedication to battling a deadly disease that will affect 1 in 8 women over the course of their lifetime.

"We've heard so many stories over the years and we certainly know that we're making a difference, so it just makes me very proud," Tanya told Senior Vice President of Media and Content Julie Donaldson.

Tanya was a young girl when she first heard about breast cancer. She remembers being "very, very shocked and scared," and as someone who grew up with her mother and three sisters, the experience has had a lasting, memorable effect on her.

It was a cause that concerned Tanya, so she participated in charitable events she felt could make a difference throughout her life. Fast forward to when she and her husband, Dan Snyder, bought the team in 1999, and the two saw an opportunity to establish their own charitable foundation to make a positive impact in the community by providing support and services to those who need it most. That is when the "THINK-PINK®" initiative was born.

Ten years later, the team's efforts became more personal for Tanya. She found a lump two months after a mammogram in December of 2008. She assumed it was nothing, but it continued to bother her, so she scheduled an appointment with her doctor one month later.

"Please just tell me directly," she said after going through a sonogram. "I want to know. I just want to make sure everything is okay." That's when the doctor told her she may have breast cancer. Hearing the news was as if someone "took a baseball bat, swung it and just hit me right in the head."