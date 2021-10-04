Taylor Heinicke Was The Clutch Game Manager Washington Needed Against Atlanta

Of all the rules a quarterback must follow -- and there are a lot of them -- the one that cautions them against making cross-body throws gets recited more than most.

Taylor Heinicke broke that rule against the Atlanta Falcons, but he likely won't hear too many people pointing that out.

Heinicke rolled to his left with the Washington Football Team down two points in the final minute of regulation. Rather than throwing up a prayer downfield, which is normally his M.O., Heinicke looked back to his right and fired to an open J.D. McKissic. One broken tackle and a dive later, the running back scored the eventual game-winning touchdown in a 34-30 victory.

The throw was the final play of a 290-yard day for Heinicke through the air. It wasn't Heinicke's first, second or even the third read -- it was actually the fifth -- but it was the right one, and with a dash of Heinicke flare, it came at the right moment. That's the kind of growth Ron Rivera wants to see out of his quarterback.