Taylor Heinicke and his late father's love for Packers fueled emotional bond

It wouldn't be hard to find Heinicke and his father on Sundays; they would be together, watching Brett Favre and the Packers from their TV. It should come as a surprise that Favre loomed large in Heinicke's mind. He was actually the reason Heinicke started playing football in the first place, and there are some flashes of Favre's gunslinger mentality in Heinicke's skillset.

During halftime, he and his dad would go out to the backyard, and Heinicke, who had several of Favre's No. 4 jerseys, would pretend like he was the Hall of Famer.

"He was out there having fun," Heinicke said of Favre. "He was just slinging the ball around. You saw him cracking jokes, winning games, being passionate about what he did."

Heinicke's father taught him how to be humble and work hard. He learned those lessons early, when he first started playing quarterback in eighth grade. Heinicke threw an interception in his first game, which resulted in a loss. Heinicke was so upset that he locked himself in his room, but then Brett went upstairs and gave him some encouraging words to calm him down. It was a moment that Heinicke still carries today.