Grunt work and a great deal of gratitude: A window into the life of Washington's quality control coaches

Trying to keep their more experienced counterparts happy is a generally accepted part of the QC's job description. Though all four of Washington current quality control coaches praise Rivera and his other assistants for their professionalism, they've heard horror stories of people in their position being asked to do menial non-football tasks, from picking up coaches' prescriptions at the pharmacy to washing their cars. In 2019, current New York Giants head coach Joe Judge (then a Patriots assistant) told an amusing story on Super Bowl opening night from his time as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State. Judge said he and another GA spent several days during a bye week setting up a swing set in the backyard of tight ends/running backs coach Freddie Kitchens, and later had to move it to another coach's house after Kitchens left to take a job with the Dallas Cowboys.

"When I was a QC with the Bears," Ron Rivera recalled, "I took cars to get them washed and gassed for coaches, and I'd pick up sandwiches on the way back. On Thursday nights, which was when we finished up talking about the gameplan, I used to bring Tostitos and guacamole and salsa, and we'd break out a six-pick as we'd wrap things up."

At the time, Rivera was fighting against the skepticism faced by many former NFL players who enter the coaching profession, and the stigma that they don't understand the dedication it requires. Rivera had been partially propelled along that path by Payton, one of the greatest running backs in league history, after they stood next to one another on the Soldier Field sidelines during the Bears' 1996 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Rivera, who was working as a sideline reporter for SportsChannel Chicago, kept accurately analyzing the Cowboys' rushing attack and successfully predicted an outside-zone gain by Emmitt Smith.

"You should be coaching," Payton told Rivera.

"You know, I've thought about it," he replied.

That led to Payton recommending Rivera to Bears chairman Ed McCaskey, and eventually a spot on Dave Wannstedt's staff the following season as a QC. When he wasn't cleaning coffee pots, Rivera picked up skills that would help him as his coaching career progressed—skills he willingly passed on to those that followed in his footsteps. After leaving Chicago in 1999 and accepting a job as Andy Reid's linebackers coach in Philadelphia, Rivera helped train a young defensive assistant named Steve Spagnoulo. Rivera renewed acquaintances with Reid, now the Chiefs' head coach, and Spagnoulo, K.C.'s defensive coordinator, at FedEx Field last Sunday, a common scene that plays out in NFL stadiums across the nation on Sundays.

"What happens is, you have to learn from the bottom up," Rivera said. "Those things will stick with you. I still draw a lot of my own plays, and until I hired [coordinator or football programs Natalia Dorantes, last April] I used to do all the scheduling, scripting and planning myself.

"The thing about today's coaches is, they want to be elevated fast -- to get out of being a QC. Believe me, [Los Angeles Rams coach] Sean McVay is probably the target of every QC today."

Most entry-level coaches will quickly come to terms with the fact that they won't likely mirror the path of McVay, who became Washington's offensive coordinator before his 28th birthday and was hired by the Rams three years later, making him the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. Whatever the aspirations of Washington's QC Quartet, staying in the moment remains the best strategy for navigating an exhausting workload in a highly competitive field.

"When I start to feel like it's all too much," Del Rio said, "there's a voice in my head that pops in pretty quick: 'Man, there are thousands of people who want this job…' And then I get right back to the grind."

It's a sentiment shared by Bug Rivera as he and his fellow QCs try to sprint their way through a marathon, one relentless stride at a time.