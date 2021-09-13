Taylor Heinicke Named Washington's Starting Quarterback

There are several differences between the skillsets of Heinicke and Fitzpatrick, most noticeably Fitzpatrick's mobility compared to Heinicke's mobility. That doesn't bother Rivera in terms of formulating a game plan around the former Old Dominion signal-caller, because he knows Heinicke can handle himself.

"What we do offensively," Rivera said, "both those guys have the capability to do … We called the same plays for both those guys. There really isn't any difference in the way the plays are being called by Scott Turner.”

Heinicke could not pull out a win on Sunday, as Washington dropped a 20-16 loss to the Chargers. It only highlights the importance of the NFC East matchup against the Giants on Thursday, but like Rivera, Heinicke's teammates are confident he can manage the starting role.