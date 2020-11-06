Terry McLaurin Wants To 'Walk The Walk' Of Being A Captain

But what has struck McLaurin's coaches and teammates the most has been the way he leads. He learned those skills during his time at Ohio State when he helped turned the receiver position, which according to McLaurin was considered a weakness of the team, into a group that featured three captains.

"Over the course of my time there, I learned a lot of leadership skills...from a lot of great people, players and coaches," McLaurin said. "I'm fortunate enough to have that experience at Ohio State [to know what] it's like to be a leader for a great program like that. I'm just trying to take what I learned there, try to bring it here and continue to try to learn and grow."

It's rare, said quarterback Kyle Allen, for a receiver to have that kind of leadership and desire to win. It was obvious to Allen that McLaurin possessed those qualities when the two first met.