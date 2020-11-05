News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Art Monk's 820th Reception

Nov 05, 2020 at 05:11 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Washington Football Team wide receiver Art Monk is hoisted by his teammates after breaking the record for career receptions in the fourth quarter of their game against the Denver Broncos at RFK Stadium. (Associated Press)
Washington Football Team wide receiver Art Monk is hoisted by his teammates after breaking the record for career receptions in the fourth quarter of their game against the Denver Broncos at RFK Stadium. (Associated Press)

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to 1992 when Art Monk made his 820th career catch to stet an NFL record.

It was October 12, 1992, when the Washington Football team hosted the Denver Broncos for a Monday Night Football showdown at RFK Stadium. As 56,371 fans sat in the stands, head coach Joe Gibbs led Washington in a dominating 34-3 win over John Elway and the Broncos, but that wasn't the main highlight of the evening.

Art Monk, who was in the middle of his 13th season, caught his 820th career reception, passing Steve Largent's record of 819 to become the NFL's all-time receptions leader. Once Monk made this catch, the fans rose to their feet and his teammates stormed the field to raise Monk onto their shoulders as former Washington quarterback Sonny Jurgensen said over the radio broadcast, "it couldn't have happened to a more dedicated player."

Washington, which entered the game with a 2-2 record, had easily secured the win. It held the Broncos to a season-low 26 rushing yards while Mark Rypien and the offense amassed 362 yards. Rypien scored on a one-yard run in the first quarter, starting an onslaught on 34 points that was only broken up by a 38-yard field goal from David Treadwell.

Gibbs said after the game the team intended on getting Monk the ball to break the record. He was targeted nine times and caught seven passes for 69 yards. The last three came in the fourth quarter when Monk was targeted on back-to-back plays. With 3:12 left to play, Monk broke the record on a 10-yard reception near the Broncos' sideline.

"I knew it was for the record. It was a play designed for me to catch," Monk said after the game. "I'm glad it's over. I was nervous before the game -- that's something I'm not used to. I was glad to be able to do it here."

Art Monk went on to finish his career with 940 receptions, becoming the first player to ever reach 900 receptions. Since then, Monk has become a member of the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. While his record has since been broken, it still stands as one of greatest accomplishments in league history.

Related Content

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Goes On A 7-Game Win Streak Following Its Bye Week

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to 2012 when Washington won seven consecutive games following its bye week.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Last-Second Field Goal Leads Washington To Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team made a last-second field goal to defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 22-19.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Shuts Out Giants In 1943 Playoffs

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team shut out the New York Giants in the 1943 playoffs.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Dominates Rams In Playoffs

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team won by a landslide against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round in 1984.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Beats The Ravens In An Overtime Thriller

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Team won in dramatic fashion over the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Bobby Mitchell Sets a Franchise Record in Cleveland 

In today's Rewarding Moments in Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the late Bobby Mitchell made history in Cleveland, Ohio.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Alex Smith's First Game In The Burgundy And Gold

In today's Rewarding Moments in Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when Washington quarterback Alex Smith made his debut in the Burgundy and Gold.
news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Ryan Kerrigan Returns An Interception For A Touchdown In His NFL Debut

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when Washington's 10-year veteran Ryan Kerrigan made his NFL debut.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Trade For Defensive End Dave Butz

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at when the Redskins signed Dave Butz ahead of the 1975 season.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Trade For Wide Receiver Santana Moss

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at when the Redskins traded for Santana Moss on March 10, 2005.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Sign Veteran Wide Receiver Pierre Garçon

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at when the Redskins signed wide receiver Pierre Garçon on March 13, 2012.

Advertising