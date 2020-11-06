WFT Daily: Landon Collins' Versatile Replacement 

QUICK HITS

-- Chase Young receives C+ from his mom: Chase Young's mom has high expectations for her son, and while he has certainly made his presence felt through eight weeks -- he's by far the highest-graded defensive rookie according to Pro Football Focus -- his sack totals are not where she wants them to be.

"My mom, she gave me like a C+, so take that on the chin and keep it moving; got to respect what she says," Young joked. "She said I'm not leading the league in sacks, so she gave me a C+. I'm definitely going to get them up."

-- "I am because we are": During Thursday's press conference, Rivera sported a black shirt with "UBUNTU" on the front and "I am because we are" with the "W" as the Washington Football Team logo on the back. Rivera said that it was an idea him and running back J.D. McKissic talked about last week, and it relates to the culture Rivera wants to build.

"The whole attitude and idea is that the success of the individuals is the responsibility of the team and the success of the team is the responsibility of the individual."

-- Rivera contemplates how Del Rio is able to turn around defenses so quickly: Over three decades, Del Rio completely turned around the defenses of the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team in his first year there. The secret? Rivera points to discipline and credibility.