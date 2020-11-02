President's Weekly Brief: Why We Can't 'Stick To Sports'

Hi Washington Football Family,

This blog is going to be a little different than my usual weekly message to you all. Aside from the team having its bye week, we are 24 hours away from Election Day. This is the time for all of us, regardless of where we are politically (and I actually mean that), to step up and make our collective voices heard. We hold this civic duty in high regard, and since Election Day falls on my normal update day, I thought I would speak to you one last time before Tuesday. Here we go…

Reflections From The Bye Week

What are the components that make a team? If you tried to write all of them down, you would likely come up with a list that extends from one end zone to the next. Things like leadership, communication and access to good resources would certainly be factors to consider, but to me, none of them are as fundamental to a high-performing team as a shared identity and purpose.

For a football team, those ideas are built on the experiences players share through the blood, sweat and tears of training camp; the emotional highs and lows of wins and losses; and surviving the gaze of public scrutiny (which is very intense and generally harsh, a tone much different from when I played, but I digress...). Like everyone else, players are going to have differing opinions on subjects on and off the field, but we can always retreat to that shared set of experiences when things get a little too intense.

As a running back with the Browns, most of my value was catching screens and picking up blitzes, making me a glorified offensive lineman. So, I would spend a lot of my time with those guys. That group had some of the most politically astute and brilliant thinkers I've ever been around and was incredibly diverse regarding socio-economic background, race, region of the country, etc. This diversity created provocative conversations and debates, but since we had shared experience and loved and supported one another, we could always learn from everyone's opinions. (Shout out to Joe, Lennie, and Seth on the text chain. I'll reply in the offseason when I can breathe. :) )