President's Brief: See You At FedExField!

To really maximize the potential of FedExField, we brought in Joey Colby-Begovich as our Vice President of Guest Experience to formulate creative ideas for how to make our stadium more enjoyable for everyone. I won't lay out all the things Joey and the team are implementing, but I can tell you he is working hard on addressing issues we know have been pain points for our fans.

For example, parking at the stadium has been a problem for some time, so we're finding a new strategic partner to help us better understand traffic flows and examine ways to restripe the lots for better access. We're rethinking our entire food and beverage strategy with a lens on higher quality, better value, and more efficient service, even within a less than ideal design at FedExField. We will share as those plans become more solid. And we have already announced that we are overhauling our gameday entertainment slate to add more variety on and off the field.

Those are just a couple topics on our list, but we know these are important to our fans because you all have told us as much, and we want to show that we hear you loud and clear. And once we finalize the Fan Ambassador Network, which you will hear more about later this month, you will have a group made up of people you nominated to be your voice in helping shape these experiences.

When these plans are finally in place, we want as many of our fans as possible to enjoy the finished products, which is why we want to make it easy and affordable for our Washington Football Team family to join us back to FedExField in the fall. That is why we've taken three of our season ticket packages with lower price points, which includes about 7,000 seats, and dropped them even lower for a "get in" cost of below $500 in the upper level and below $1,000 in the lower level. And one more thing before I move on: to celebrate our fan base coming back to FedExField this year, we are waiving all single-game ticket fees for the first 24 hours, beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 when the 2021 schedule is released. (You can visit our website, HERE, for more information)