President's Brief: So About Those Surveys...

The names included in the survey are not a final or a comprehensive list. Let me say that again: the names included in the survey are not a final or a comprehensive list. :) As you might have seen, they take many different directions, and reading what is appealing (and appalling) to the public is helpful in that regard. Using these surveys as the sole means of selecting our new name, brand and identity, however, was never what we had in mind.

We are not yet at the phase of significantly narrowing down name options, but we are moving as fast as we can. Once we have a short list of finalists, we will still need to go through the months-long work of legal wrangling, trademarking, merchandising feasibility and dozens of other uninteresting but really important steps that go into the launch of a new name. That's why our new identity won't be on the field until the 2022 season.

With all of that said, we know it's nearly impossible that everyone will like the name we land on. Once we make the announcement, there will no doubt be vocal discontent alongside the excitement of those who love the new moniker. For a franchise identity that has meant so much to so many families and communities, in both positive and hurtful ways, there is no way to land a new brand without some dissatisfaction. But our hope is that our fans can understand that the final decision will be raised up by the pillars they built during this process.

I briefly touched on the five most common values our fans considered when choosing a new name in my last blog. Since I only dedicated a small amount of time to them, I felt it was worth diving into them a little bit further to remind people what you, our current and future fans, are looking for in a brand: resilience and grit, traditional, team over egos, family and unity.