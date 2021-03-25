President's Brief: Rebrand Edition -- Setting The Record Straight

We do not take this task lightly. Before we get to the stage of narrowing down names, we understand the insights of what matters to you in a name. Is it having resilience and grit in how we see our team and ourselves? Is it demonstrating unity across demographic and ideological lines on our team and in the fan base? We want to understand what drives people's preferences, regardless of their name choices. Then, we need to think about how this works with the football team itself and how we plan to expand the business off the field. This is a brand that expands beyond football because our goal is to build interaction points with this brand more akin to what some franchises are doing around the world. Take for example, the San Francisco 49ers who have their name, logo, and "Faithful to the Bay" not only at Levi's Stadium but in sports health clinics across Northern California. Only after we've evaluated the potential brands through all these lenses will we be able narrow down names, and we need your insights to do that. (We actually have a timeline that shows you each step.)

While we are closing submissions for name suggestions soon, we are now moving into the "insights" phase of our journey towards a new brand. We know you folks want to get an in-depth look at every step of our process, so we're going to be rolling out a bunch of initiatives to take you behind the scenes. On top of these weekly updates from me, we'll also be launching a "Making the Brand" docuseries that will debut on our social channels on April 1.

Additionally, we'll be hosting forums where you can get more specific information about the steps we have taken and our future plans in the process. These will be hosted via Reddit and our Clubhouse rooms, which will be led by people who will play critical roles in the journey ahead. That includes members of our intricate alumni network; we do not want to forget about the players in our rich history who have given so much to our organization, and they will continue to be integral to building our new path. I'm just getting up to speed on Clubhouse myself and already hosted a session last Wednesday, but I hope that you all will join the others in the future.