President's Weekly Brief: More Than Just A Win

Let's break this down even further. Credibility is being knowledgeable, no matter the topic. It can be on hot-button issues or something as uncontroversial as practice field renovations. Our decisions will be made based on the best available information, and we'll articulate decisions in clear terms; that hopefully gives people faith that what we say to them is always going to be honest, especially our fans. For example, there's no secret decision made on the location for a new stadium yet. There are no sites selected, and we are approaching the entire process in an open-ended and open-minded way; I promise you will know as things progress. I don't do backroom, under-the-table deals. :)

Reliability is saying what you mean, doing what you say, being consistent and meeting your obligations. An example of this is after our internal culture and health assessment, we are following through to have transparent debriefs with every department this week. It takes a lot of time, but we're doing it anyway because we said we would, and it's the right thing to do. This blog is a commitment we've made to be transparent to our fans, and we will continue to do that for the entire season. (which hopefully will continue well into the playoffs!)

In the future, we will also be rolling out some opportunities for the fan base to interact with us in a more formal setting. We want to show that we are dedicated to being more engaged with our fans, and you can take that to the bank!

Personal connection is about moving beyond relationships that are solely transactional. This is so that our employees don't feel like just a cog in a machine, but are recognized as human beings with interests and passions within and beyond their careers.

By bringing in our new Chief People Officer Andre Chambers, one of the things that we're looking at is not just doing performance reviews to evaluate our personnel, but to also understand what their goals and objectives are to achieving their career goals. We want to design our organization to develop pathways that enable personal growth. We should be helping people achieve their career dreams, not just taking home a paycheck. Yes, it's great to work close to the game of football, but that idea of just brutally grinding out the work week when the environment is lacking ain't it. We're lucky to have the people that we do in this organization, not the other way around. We can be a lot more for the people who work here.

We also have a massive opportunity to strengthen our relationship with our alumni through personal connections. We can facilitate connections across generations of former players. We can build closer personal connections to fans once we are back at full capacity at FedEx in 2021 when we will have a formal program for alumni to connect with fans on game day. This is something Julie Jensen, our SVP of external engagement and communications, is crafting with Doug Williams, and we're bringing in a full-time director to lead that program. That's how much commitment we're putting into establishing real, meaningful connections across our alumni network.

Self-orientation means you think about yourself and your own objectives most. This is something we need to minimize in our organization in order to build trust. The biggest pivot for us is to go from a lens that focuses primarily on our income statement to one that looks at the fan and employee experience. In the long run, a healthier, happier workforce is going to be more productive and creative over time, so it is easily worth making additional HR and talent-related investments to move us that direction.

Similarly, there may be some substantial near-term investments that will make the fan experience at FedExField more enjoyable in the medium term. The in-person guest and fan experience is a major priority for us, and we are in the process of revamping our entire guest experience. And that includes bringing in external sources that have a track record of knowing how to infuse that innovative thinking into our organization.