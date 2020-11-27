Instant Analysis: Washington Takes First Place By Sweeping The Cowboys

Washington came up scoreless on its opening drive, but it quickly made up for it with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that was kept alive by a wild trick play where Logan Thomas dropped back for a pass and delivered a 28-yard strike to Terry McLaurin that put Washington at Dallas' 36-yard line. From there, Washington needed eight plays to find the end zone on a five-yard run from Gibson to take a 7-3 lead

After quarterback Andy Dalton hit Amari Cooper on a 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown to make the score 10-7, Washington responded with another long drive, this time marching downfield 67 yards on 14 plays. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner was back in his bag of tricks once again with an even more innovative play; Alex Smith handed the ball off to J.D. McKissic, who was lined up behind right guard Brandon Scherff, and scampered to the left for a six-yard gain. Four plays later, Dustin Hopkins tied the game with a 23-yard field goal.