President's Weekly Brief: To The Playoffs And Beyond

Business Question Of The Week

What can we look forward to learning more about the organization's plans in 2021?

A new year is finally upon us, which means people are beginning to look ahead and setting new goals and making lists of things they want to accomplish in 2021. We have already achieved some truly remarkable things in the past few months, but I wanted to give you some small teasers of what to look forward to this year. And since I am more of a structured thinker, I decided to turn them into a list.

Top initiative you can expect to be a part of: I want to start off by letting you all know we are looking at delivering better value for our season ticket members, the nearest and dearest people of the Washington Football family. We know this is important to you, and it is a huge priority for us. We are looking at our season ticket member packages and finding ways that we can shift benefits, gameday experience, and other aspects of value to better meet your needs. We want season ticket members to be able to confidently say, "this is a worthy investment of my hard earned dollars." We see this as the beginning of a multi-year journey to filling our stadium with our fans (our goal is to have no more of the Eagles, Lions or Giants fans packing the stands).

I know this has been a pain point in the past and there have been steps taken to address it that never got all the way over the finish line. But we have the mandate and support from all levels of the organization to make it happen this time. We are taking an analytic (yeah, I know I use that word a lot, but I need facts, y'all) approach that started in the fall and will continue into next year. I believe this will yield results that show we are serious about providing value to our fan base.

Top initiative you will hear much more about: The name change, rebrand, and rebirth of our identity. We've talked about the open and collaborative process, and we've received 12,000 suggestions, and we are using some industry leading third party analytic support to digest the submissions and understand what is important to our fan base.

We've also taken some other initial steps to more deeply understand what current and potential fans are looking for in an identity. We've engaged a few thousand current, lapsed and potential fans through surveys and focus groups, and we're getting some powerful insights. One of those is something we already knew but has been strongly validated is establishing a connection to our history. Another is the importance of our efforts in the community in building meaningful emotional connections with our fans; there is a sense that the team's brand should reinforce the image of positive community influence. There are many, many more insights that I won't share here, but suffice to say we are hearing you and learning about your aspirations for the organization and the brand very quickly.