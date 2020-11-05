News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 11/5: Looking Ahead To The Giants

Nov 05, 2020 at 09:32 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wake-up-washington-110520
Head coach Ron Rivera looks on during Washington Football Team practice on Nov. 4, 2020. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Ron Rivera advocating for the Affordable Care Act.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Ron Rivera's teams have a history of strong finishes. Washington has a shot at one.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Ron Rivera's most-recent comments about Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Dwayne Haskins' future.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Chase Young has a fan in Jon Bostic.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks ahead at the challenges of Washington's schedule.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about how Washington is excited for added "energy" from 3,000 fans on Sunday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Scott Turner's praise of Morgan Moses.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock shares his opinion on how Chase Young is doing midway through his first year. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig empties his notebook. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's rematch with the Giants. (Subscription)

--The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Terry McLaurin being named a team captain.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also contemplates whether Kyle Allen is the long-term solution at quarterback.

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Vs. Giants Preview: The Start Of A Crucial Stretch

-- WFT Daily: Wide Receiver Help On The Horizon

--WFCF Hosts Virtual ASPIRE Fall Summit

-- Washington Salute Hosts Virtual Gaming Exhibition with Wounded Warrior Project

-- 5 Ways Washington Can Improve Entering Second Half Of Season

-- WFT Daily: Rivera Comments On Trade Deadline

-- President's Weekly Brief: Why We Can't 'Stick To Sports'

-- 5 Things We've Learned About Washington Entering The Bye Week

-- Top 10 Quotes: Bye Week

-- Washington Football Bye Week Superlatives

-- Washington's Top 5 Plays So Far This Season

-- WFT Daily: Logan Thomas' Growing Potential

-- Landon Collins Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury

-- Division Battles Shake Up NFC East

-- WFT Daily: Meet The NFL's Best Passing Defense

-- Washington Sets New Standard in Win Over Dallas

-- Cole Holcomb Shines In Return To FedExField

PHOTOS: Giants Practice Week 11/04

The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Nov. 4, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team & Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

20201104-GMC_8733
1 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_9297
2 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_9311
3 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_9289
4 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_9227
5 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_9235
6 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_9027
7 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_9192
8 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_9233
9 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_9113
10 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_9209
11 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_9025
12 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_9022
13 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_8975
14 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_9017
15 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_9016
16 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_8782
17 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_8961
18 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_8927
19 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_8972
20 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_8902
21 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_8957
22 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_8959
23 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_8905
24 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_8837
25 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_8810
26 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_8864
27 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_8780
28 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20201104-GMC_8792
29 / 115
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
_GC47750
30 / 115
_GC48313
31 / 115
_GC48324
32 / 115
_GC48331
33 / 115
_GC48311
34 / 115
_GC48278
35 / 115
_GC48305
36 / 115
_GC48288
37 / 115
_GC48255
38 / 115
_GC48270
39 / 115
_GC48284
40 / 115
_GC48250
41 / 115
_GC48248
42 / 115
_GC48246
43 / 115
_GC48215
44 / 115
_GC48243
45 / 115
_GC48232
46 / 115
_GC48230
47 / 115
_GC48231
48 / 115
_GC48229
49 / 115
_GC48228
50 / 115
_GC48226
51 / 115
_GC48201
52 / 115
_GC48199
53 / 115
_GC48200
54 / 115
_GC48203
55 / 115
_GC48181
56 / 115
_GC48151
57 / 115
_GC48179
58 / 115
_GC48176
59 / 115
_GC48190
60 / 115
_GC48167
61 / 115
_GC48149
62 / 115
_GC48161
63 / 115
_GC48153
64 / 115
_GC48143
65 / 115
_GC48128
66 / 115
_GC48126
67 / 115
_GC48122
68 / 115
_GC48119
69 / 115
_GC48095
70 / 115
_GC48115
71 / 115
_GC48087
72 / 115
_GC48083
73 / 115
_GC48086
74 / 115
_GC48065
75 / 115
_GC48039
76 / 115
_GC48053
77 / 115
_GC48046
78 / 115
_GC48045
79 / 115
_GC48032
80 / 115
_GC48035
81 / 115
_GC48018
82 / 115
_GC48014
83 / 115
_GC48010
84 / 115
_GC47996
85 / 115
_GC48029
86 / 115
_GC47957
87 / 115
_GC47984
88 / 115
_GC47950
89 / 115
_GC47975
90 / 115
_GC47951
91 / 115
_GC47831
92 / 115
_GC47940
93 / 115
_GC47936
94 / 115
_GC47929
95 / 115
_GC47923
96 / 115
_GC47931
97 / 115
_GC47803
98 / 115
_GC47919
99 / 115
_GC47910
100 / 115
_GC47890
101 / 115
_GC47898
102 / 115
_GC47906
103 / 115
_GC47843
104 / 115
_GC47854
105 / 115
_GC47861
106 / 115
_GC47868
107 / 115
_GC47847
108 / 115
_GC47839
109 / 115
_GC47737
110 / 115
_GC47747
111 / 115
_GC47800
112 / 115
_GC47760
113 / 115
_GC47773
114 / 115
_GC47776
115 / 115

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 11/4: A Silent Trade Deadline

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
news

Wake Up Washington 11/2: Back To Work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
news

Wake Up Washington 10/28: Bye Week Progress Report

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
news

Wake Up Washington 10/27: Ron Rivera Celebrates Last Cancer Treatment

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
news

Wake Up Washington 10/26: It's Victory Monday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/25: Previewing The Cowboys

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/24: Ron Rivera Nears The End Of His Cancer Fight

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/23: Ron Rivera Is Trusting His Gut

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/22: Delving Into The NFC East

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/21: The Start Of Dallas Week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/20: Evaluating Kyle Allen's Performance

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Advertising