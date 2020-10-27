WFT Daily: Logan Thomas' Growing Potential

QUICK HITS

-- Jack Del Rio says the defense will carry on without Landon Collins: Safety Landon Collins was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday afternoon after suffering an Achilles injury during Sunday's game. Collins has been one of the few constants for Washington's secondary in the past two seasons with 158 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. Still, the group has played well as a whole, allowing a league-low 185.9 passing yards through seven games, and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said Monday the defense will find a way to finish the season without the three-time Pro Bowler.

"It's always tough when you lose a good football player. He's a tough guy that was voted a team captain by his peers. Obviously, any time that happens, it's something you have to work to overcome. We're just going to ask him to heal up and stay positive. We're going to carry on. We're going to continue on and expect to play well."

-- Jonathan Allen wants Washington to be judged on consistency: Washington has had a turbulent first half of the season. A five-game losing streak was sandwiched between two wins against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cowboys. The team enters the bye week on a high note, but Jonathan Allen doesn't want the team to be judged on the outcome of one game; he would rather Washington show more consistency.

"We played a great game [against the Cowboys], but that doesn't define who we are as a team. We've got to do it consistently. We had a great game, but are we a good enough team to do it consistently? That's when you start to define who you are as a team and who you are as an organization. So we definitely took a step in the right direction, but nobody's satisfied, nobody's relieved. We expect it. We expect to play well every time we touch the field, and when we do it, we expect to do it again."

-- Morgan Moses is eager to suit up against the Giants: The bye week is a time for Washington to get some rest and prepare for the second half of the season. The team will take the field again in 12 days when it hosts the Giants, who staved off a comeback by Washington to secure its first win of the season. Morgan Moses has seen the progress Washington has made the past two weeks, and he can't wait to start a four game-stretch in which the team's opponents have a combined record of 7-19-1.