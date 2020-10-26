WFT Daily: Meet The NFL's Best Passing Defense

Washington (2-5) skyrocketed up the rankings after a pair of smothering defensive performances. It allowed just 108 net passing yards against the New York Giants, and nearly a quarter of those came on Daniel Jones' 23-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. That is the only score Washington's defense has allowed over the past two games.

Del Rio's unit was even better Sunday, holding the struggling Dallas Cowboys' offense to 113 gross passing yards. Add in six sacks for a combined loss of 55 yards, and the Cowboys finished with 59 net passing yards -- their fewest single-game total since 1976.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb, coming off perhaps his best game as a pro, attributed the group's recent dominance to being more accountable and consistent. Not only do players know their assignments, but there have been less of the breakdowns that plagued Washington through the first five weeks. A big reason for that, Del Rio explained, has been the team's improved play in practice.