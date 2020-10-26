Washington Sets New Standard In Win Over Dallas

Tight end Logan Thomas isn't sure what the offense's ceiling is, but he knows he and his teammates are doing something right. Washington had five drives of at least 10 plays against the New York Giants in Week 6; it nearly matched that total against the Cowboys with four. Although Washington only scored three points in the second half, it was still moving the ball effectively with 151 yards

"I'm feeling comfortable, feeling confident and I feel like our preparation has gotten better as the season has gone on as well," Thomas said.

It's hard for Turner to say when the offense started to click. It may have been in the first half against the Cowboys, but he and the offense aren't looking too far ahead. They live their lives on a week-to-week basis, he said, with a focus of growing and developing throughout the year. There is still some room for improvement, but Sunday's game was a step in the right direction heading into the bye week.

"I don't know exactly what level we're on," Turner said, "but I feel like the elevator is going up."

Washington already has one of the NFL's top defensive units, leading the NFL in passing defense and ranking seventh in efficiency, per Football Outsiders. It allows about 186 passing yards per game, which is 14 yards lower than the second-best Indianapolis Colts.

Those stats have rarely resulted in wins, though, as the team has given up 105 points in the first halves of games. That's why it was so impressive that Washington was able to hold Dallas, which averaged 28.8 points per game, to just a field goal.