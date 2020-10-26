News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/26: It's Victory Monday

Oct 26, 2020 at 10:27 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Kyle Allen evades a defender in the Washington Football Team's 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Logan Thomas and Antonio Gibson taking steps forward against the Cowboys.

-- The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer gives his take on Washington's playoff hopes.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington getting a convincing 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter analyzes how Washington's defense can propel the team to wins this season.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen lists four takeaways from Washington's 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington played its best all-around game against the Dallas Cowboys.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey takes a deeper look at Washington's win over the Cowboys.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his opinion on what moves Washington should make at safety.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock highlights Cole Holcomb's game against the Cowboys. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at how Scott Turner did do more with less on offense. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Ron Rivera is keeping the bonds tight on Washington's team. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge writes about Washington heading into the bye week with a win over Dallas. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips looks at Terry McLaurin's emerging leadership in his second season. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington getting its second win against the Dallas Cowboys. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes writes about Terry McLaurin's thoughts on raising the standard for the rest of the season. (Subscription)

