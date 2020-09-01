Mike Ekeler had lost count on how many times Holcomb mentioned he used to be a walk-on player.

It was 2018, and Ekeler was entering his first season as the linebackers coach after Papuchis had been promoted to defensive coordinator. By now, Holcomb had led the team in tackles in back-to-back seasons, broken up 12 passes, forced four fumbles and rarely missed a game. He had been on scholarship since 2016.

Ekeler had worked with at least 20 NFL-caliber linebackers, including Lavonte David, Will Compton and Roquan Smith, but Holcomb was unique. He needed Holcomb to rid himself of the "walk-on" label.

"I don't want to hear you say that ever again," Ekeler told him. "You're going to play in the NFL for 10 years. You're not a damn walk-on. When you take the field, you've got to know that there is nobody out there more talented than you."

It was important to Ekeler that Holcomb understood that because it was obvious to him. Holcomb worked his tail off, Ekeler said, and was amazingly smart. He even told Fedora, who was entering his sixth season as UNC's head coach, that Holcomb could call the position on his own.

Holcomb hadn't thought about playing in the NFL prior to that conversation, but teams were starting to call his coaches about him. Just before the season began, an executive called Papuchis wanting to know who was the best player on his team. He answered that it was Holcomb, and it wasn't even close.

The executive laughed at that.

"I just kept telling him and telling him and telling him, because what's true about Cole's game is he does every little thing right," Papuchis said. "The fact that he had the most tackles really is a reflection of the fact that he's in the right position more times than other people."

Meanwhile, Holcomb went on to put together one of his best seasons as a redshirt senior. He had 105 tackles, a sack, four pass breakups and eight tackles for a loss, all of which were close to or exceeded career-highs. Despite all that, he did not receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine.

"When you're training, you're in two different groups. There's a Combine group and a Pro Day group," Holcomb said. "I was like, 'I'm as good as those guys." It fueled me a little bit. I'm just as fast as those guys. I wanted that invite really bad."

The extra motivation clearly worked, as he recorded a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, a 132-inch broad jump and a 4.18-second shuttle. After that, he had plenty of attention from teams.

About two weeks before the 2019 NFL Draft, Ekeler's phone rang. It was then-Washington linebackers coach Rob Ryan, and he had one question: what did Ekeler think about Holcomb?