Division Battles Shake Up NFC East

After a five-game losing streak, the Washington Football Team picked up a 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys to improve from last place to a tie for second in the NFC East. Here's what happened around the rest of the division in Week 7:
Philadelphia Eagles (1-1 division, 2-4-1 overall)
In an NFC East battle at Lincoln Financial Field, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to come out on top over the New York Giants, 22-21.
The game was a battle from start to finish; the Eagles entered halftime with a 10-7 lead, but the Giants used touchdowns from Wayne Gallman and Sterling Shepard to build a 21-10 advantage. Philadelphia responded with a four-play, 78-yard drive, and with 40 seconds left in the game, quarterback Carson Wentz completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Boston Scott, putting the Eagles back up by one.
In a last-minute attempt to pull ahead, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked. He fumbled on the play, and the ball was recovered by Philly to finish the game.
The Eagles will play in their second straight NFC East matchup on Sunday as the host the Dallas Cowboys.
Washington Football Team (2-1, 2-5)
After a one-point loss to the New York Giants last week, the Washington Football Team dominated the Dallas Cowboys, 25-3, at FedExField.
Washington started fast as three different players scored in the first half. First was running back Antonio Gibson, who had 128 rushing yards and got into the end zone on a 12-yard run. Then wide receiver Terry McLaurin beat cornerback Trevon Diggs for a 52-yard touchdown. Finally, tight end Logan Thomas, who had a career-high 60 receiving yards, capped off a 10-play drive with a 15-yard touchdown. By halftime, Washington held a 22-3 lead over the Cowboys.
Washington was just as successful on defense; it forced a safety on Dallas' opening drive, while Montez Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan and Cole Holcomb all contributed to a six-sack performance. Holcomb also grabbed his first-career interception as Washington held the Cowboys to a season-low 142 yards.
After its bye week, Washington returns to FedExField for its second matchup with the New York Giants on Nov. 8.
Dallas Cowboys (1-1, 2-5)
The Cowboys' blowout loss to Washington marked their second straight defeat and bumped them down to a tie for second place in the NFC East standings.
Dallas, which averaged 464 yard per game heading into the Week 7 matchup, found little success against Washington's defense, which is now fourth in yards allowed. Quarterback Andy Dalton struggled with just 75 yards and an interception and left the game with a concussion. By the end of the game, Dallas, which had scored an average of 28 points per game, could only manage a field goal and averaged 2.8 yards per play.
Dallas will try to bounce back in Week 8 as it goes on the road to play the Eagles.
New York Giants (1-2, 1-6)
The Giants were able to escape their Week 6 matchup against Washington with a 20-19 victory, giving them their first win of the season, but they couldn't do the same to the Eagles.
Turnovers proved to be the demise for the Giants during this matchup. In the first half, quarterback Daniel Jones threw an interception and running back Dion Lewis fumbled the ball with 53 seconds left in the
While New York had an five-point edge over Philadelphia heading into the final two minutes, the defense wasn't able to hold off the Eagles, who orchestrated a 71-yard drive to make the score 22-21. With 30 seconds left in the game, Jones gave up the ball on a a 16-yard sack. The Eagles recovered the fumble, effectively ending the game.
Next week, New York will return to MetLife Stadium and face another tough challenge in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
