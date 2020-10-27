Division Battles Shake Up NFC East

After a five-game losing streak, the Washington Football Team picked up a 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys to improve from last place to a tie for second in the NFC East. Here's what happened around the rest of the division in Week 7:

Philadelphia Eagles (1-1 division, 2-4-1 overall)

In an NFC East battle at Lincoln Financial Field, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to come out on top over the New York Giants, 22-21.

The game was a battle from start to finish; the Eagles entered halftime with a 10-7 lead, but the Giants used touchdowns from Wayne Gallman and Sterling Shepard to build a 21-10 advantage. Philadelphia responded with a four-play, 78-yard drive, and with 40 seconds left in the game, quarterback Carson Wentz completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Boston Scott, putting the Eagles back up by one.

In a last-minute attempt to pull ahead, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked. He fumbled on the play, and the ball was recovered by Philly to finish the game.