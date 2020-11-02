WFT Daily: Rivera Comments on Trade Deadline

QUICK HITS

-- "The epitome of a true vet and a true pro": Despite playing fewer snaps than he's used to, Ryan Kerrigan has been incredibly efficient rushing the quarterback in his 10th NFL season. He has also been an invaluable mentor to the team's younger pass-rushers like Chase Young and Montez Sweat, according to Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

"I see him talk to [younger players] about certain things as far as playing the game, preparing for the game, how to take care of their bodies," Rivera said. "The epitome of a true vet and a true pro."

Both of those qualities make Kerrigan an integral piece of this team, Rivera added.

"Ryan's been a big part of what we've done. He's been a big part of this organization for a number of years and has had a tremendous amount of success. We have a tremendous amount of respect for who he is as a member of the Washington Football Team."

-- Rivera explains why Washington did not sign safety Eric Reid: Reid played for Rivera in Carolina from 2018-19, and Rivera has spoken highly about the veteran safety on multiple occasions.

With Landon Collins lost for the season with an Achilles injury, Rivera said he and Reid had a "great" and "very honest" conversation about reuniting in Washington. However, Reid declined a practice squad offer from the team.

"I offered him the veteran spot, the practice squad veteran spot, so he could get in, get his legs under him because he really hadn't had the opportunity to go into camp or be a part of anything, so I wanted him to build his way up into it," Rivera said. "Eric felt that he had kept himself in great shape and that he'd be ready for any action.

"He's a smart football player, he really is," Rivera added, "but I also wanted to give [Jeremy] Reaves an opportunity. I'm one of those guys that if you come to training camp, you work your butt off, you do everything that you're supposed to, you deserve that opportunity before anybody else. That's what I was kind of doing with Jeremy. He earned that right. He earned my respect as far as having gone through camp, not complaining, and doing things the right way. I wanted to give him a chance to be a part of the 53 and see where he is."

-- Washington begins crucial stretch: Washington's chances at finishing with a winning record are dwindling, but there's still a shot to win its first NFC East title since 2015. The next four games, which come against teams with a combined record of 8-21-1, will go a long way towards pushing for a playoff spot.