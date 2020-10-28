Washington's Top 5 Plays So Far This Season

But 693 days after the injury, Smith defied all odds and stepped foot onto FedExField during the second quarter against the Rams on Oct. 11. Smith's six-yard pass to J.D. McKissic signified something more than football; it marked the culmination of everything Smith endured to achieve his ultimate goal.

"It was great to be out there," Smith said after the game. "The feeling, the range of emotions -- the good and the bad -- is why I fought so hard to come back. I think sometimes you can take it for granted, and certainly being away from it for a couple of years, I've missed it, so good to be back in it rolling."