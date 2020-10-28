News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington's Top 5 Plays So Far This Season

Oct 28, 2020 at 10:28 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

With the Washington Football Team on a bye week, here's a look back at the top five plays that have happened over the first seven weeks.

5. Cole Holcomb runs over Ezekiel Elliott to sack Andy Dalton

Dallas was already trailing, 15-3, in the second quarter, but Washington's defense wasn't going to let up.

As Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton took the snap at their 36-yard line, linebacker Cole Holcomb exploded off the line of scrimmage and ran through running back Ezekiel Elliott to bring down Dalton for an eight-yard loss.

Related Links

4. Washington's safety against Dallas sets the tone.

First the referees overturned a touchdown, and then the Cowboys stuffed quarterback Kyle Allen at the half-yard line on 4th-and-goal. After a promising opening drive, Washington came away with no points.

However, Washington would not be scoreless for long. On 3rd-and-8 from the 16-yard line, safety Landon Collins came on a blitz and strip-sacked Dalton. As tight end Dalton Schultz scooped the ball up in the end zone, a herd of defenders immediately jumped on him to force a safety. This play set the tone in Washington's 25-3 triumph.

3. Terry McLaurin beats Trevon Diggs for 52-yard touchdown

In a heated divisional game against the Dallas Cowboys, Terry McLaurin continued to prove himself as one of the top receivers in the league.

After a bunch of smack talk between McLaurin and rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs, the two were matched up at Washington's 48-yard. At the snap, McLaurin breezed past Diggs and was wide open when he caught a deep ball from Allen. He then waltzed into the end zone to extend Washington's lead to two scores.

After the game, a reporter asked McLaurin if there was much smack talking after his long touchdown. "Nah," he simply responded, as Diggs seemed to have learned his lesson.

2. Ryan Kerrigan breaks franchise's official sack record

At the start of the 2020 season, Ryan Kerrigan was one sack away from tying the franchise's official all-time record, which was held by Dexter Manley with 91 sacks.

Not only did Kerrigan tie the record during the first quarter of this game, but he surpassed it in the fourth as he pushed past the Eagles' offensive line to bring down quarterback Carson Wentz. Kerrigan has added two sacks since, bringing his career total to 94.

"This organization has been around for a really long time, seen a lot of really productive players come through," Kerrigan said after the game. "To be at the top of that list is pretty special for me."

1. Alex Smith takes his first snap since his life-threatening injury

On Nov. 18, 2018, quarterback Alex Smith suffered a spiral and compound fracture to his tibia and fibula. His harrowing recovery life-threatening complications, and no one expected him to return to football.

But 693 days after the injury, Smith defied all odds and stepped foot onto FedExField during the second quarter against the Rams on Oct. 11. Smith's six-yard pass to J.D. McKissic signified something more than football; it marked the culmination of everything Smith endured to achieve his ultimate goal.

"It was great to be out there," Smith said after the game. "The feeling, the range of emotions -- the good and the bad -- is why I fought so hard to come back. I think sometimes you can take it for granted, and certainly being away from it for a couple of years, I've missed it, so good to be back in it rolling."

Related Content

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Goes On A 7-Game Win Streak Following Its Bye Week

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to 2012 when Washington won seven consecutive games following its bye week.
news

Washington Football Bye Week Superlatives

These players have stood out for the Washington Football Team through seven games.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/28: Bye Week Progress Report

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
news

WFT Daily: Logan Thomas' Growing Potential

Logan Thomas has put up career-high numbers in the past two weeks, and he's starting to become the player Washington envisioned when it signed him.

Advertising