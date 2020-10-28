Washington's Top 5 Plays So Far This Season

With the Washington Football Team on a bye week, here's a look back at the top five plays that have happened over the first seven weeks.
5. Cole Holcomb runs over Ezekiel Elliott to sack Andy Dalton
Dallas was already trailing, 15-3, in the second quarter, but Washington's defense wasn't going to let up.
As Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton took the snap at their 36-yard line, linebacker Cole Holcomb exploded off the line of scrimmage and ran through running back Ezekiel Elliott to bring down Dalton for an eight-yard loss.
4. Washington's safety against Dallas sets the tone.
First the referees overturned a touchdown, and then the Cowboys stuffed quarterback Kyle Allen at the half-yard line on 4th-and-goal. After a promising opening drive, Washington came away with no points.
However, Washington would not be scoreless for long. On 3rd-and-8 from the 16-yard line, safety Landon Collins came on a blitz and strip-sacked Dalton. As tight end Dalton Schultz scooped the ball up in the end zone, a herd of defenders immediately jumped on him to force a safety. This play set the tone in Washington's 25-3 triumph.
3. Terry McLaurin beats Trevon Diggs for 52-yard touchdown
In a heated divisional game against the Dallas Cowboys, Terry McLaurin continued to prove himself as one of the top receivers in the league.
After a bunch of smack talk between McLaurin and rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs, the two were matched up at Washington's 48-yard. At the snap, McLaurin breezed past Diggs and was wide open when he caught a deep ball from Allen. He then waltzed into the end zone to extend Washington's lead to two scores.
After the game, a reporter asked McLaurin if there was much smack talking after his long touchdown. "Nah," he simply responded, as Diggs seemed to have learned his lesson.
2. Ryan Kerrigan breaks franchise's official sack record
At the start of the 2020 season, Ryan Kerrigan was one sack away from tying the franchise's official all-time record, which was held by Dexter Manley with 91 sacks.
Not only did Kerrigan tie the record during the first quarter of this game, but he surpassed it in the fourth as he pushed past the Eagles' offensive line to bring down quarterback Carson Wentz. Kerrigan has added two sacks since, bringing his career total to 94.
"This organization has been around for a really long time, seen a lot of really productive players come through," Kerrigan said after the game. "To be at the top of that list is pretty special for me."
1. Alex Smith takes his first snap since his life-threatening injury
On Nov. 18, 2018, quarterback Alex Smith suffered a spiral and compound fracture to his tibia and fibula. His harrowing recovery life-threatening complications, and no one expected him to return to football.
But 693 days after the injury, Smith defied all odds and stepped foot onto FedExField during the second quarter against the Rams on Oct. 11. Smith's six-yard pass to J.D. McKissic signified something more than football; it marked the culmination of everything Smith endured to achieve his ultimate goal.
"It was great to be out there," Smith said after the game. "The feeling, the range of emotions -- the good and the bad -- is why I fought so hard to come back. I think sometimes you can take it for granted, and certainly being away from it for a couple of years, I've missed it, so good to be back in it rolling."