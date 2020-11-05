Mapping Out The Schedule For The NFC East

The Washington Football Team is holding onto second place in the NFC East with a 2-5 record and both of its wins coming within the division. The Philadelphia Eagles are currently on top, but every team still has a chance to end the regular season with the division crown. Here's a look at where each NFC East team stands and the challenges it will face for the remainder of the season.
Philadelphia Eagles (2-1 division, 3-4-1 overall)
After defeating the Dallas Cowboys, 23-9, on Sunday Night Football, the Eagles extended their lead at the top of the division with a 3-4-1 record as they head into their bye week.
While Washington and the New York Giants battling amongst themselves and the Cowboys facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Eagles will prepare for their own rematch against the Giants. In Week 7, quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles' offense were able to surge back from a 21-10 deficit and take take the lead with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter on an 18-yard touchdown pass to Boston Scott.
Following that game, the Eagles will hit a five-game stretch with their opponents combining for a record of 26-10. The team will travel back and forth from Philadelphia as it plays the Cleveland Browns (5-3), Seattle Seahawks (6-1), Green Bay Packers (5-2), New Orleans Saints (5-2) and Arizona Cardinals (5-2). Four of those five teams currently boast top 10 offenses.
The Eagles will finish the season with back-to-back NFC East games against the Cowboys and Washington. Those matchups will likely play a role in the final division standings, but the Eagles will need to survive the next six weeks to stay competitive.
Washington Football Team (2-1, 2-5)
Coming off of its bye week, Washington will host the Giants as it tries to get its first win over quarterback Daniel Jones. With help of two turnovers from Kyle Allen, the Giants held off a comeback attempt from Washington in Week 6 by stopping a two-point conversion to earn a 20-19 win.
The next four weeks will be crucial for Washington as it enters a winnable stretch of games before facing three straight playoff-caliber teams.
After taking on the Giants, the team will travel to take on the Detroit Lions. Then, it will come back to FedExField to face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals; it will be the first time Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, and defensive end Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick, will meet in their professional careers. Washington will also play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving before facing the Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and Seahawks.
Washington will end the season by hosting the Carolina Panthers -- head coach Ron Rivera's former team -- and traveling to play the Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys (1-2, 2-6)
The Cowboys have struggled mightily since Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation in his ankle. The offense is still a top 10 unit, but it is slipping fast after putting up 22 points in the past three games combined. There are still some chances on the schedule for the Cowboys to salvage their season, but they also have to go through some of the best teams in the AFC.
Pittsburgh -- the NFL's last undefeated team -- is 7-0 for the first time since 1978, and it has one of the most dominant defenses in the league with 30.0 sacks. The team will travel to AT&T Stadium hoping to extend its winning streak. Then the Cowboys will play the Minnesota Vikings on the road before hosting Washington on Thanksgiving.
The Cowboys will then have back-to-back road games against the Baltimore Ravens and Bengals. They will host the 49ers, who will likely be without George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo, and then finish the season with games against the Eagles and Giants.
Dallas can still be competitive in the NFC East, but it will need to find a way to replicate some of the offensive production it had earlier in the season.
New York Giants (1-2, 1-7)
The Giants are 1-7, but that isn't indicative of how their season has gone. Four of of their losses have come by four points or fewer.
After squeaking out a win over Washington three weeks ago, the Giants will look to remain undefeated against the team with Jones as their starting quarterback. The Giants will then play the Eagles, who came away with a one-point win thanks to Wentz and Scott.
The Giants have played well against some of the NFL's top teams, and they will have to do so again as their schedule becomes more challenging. After traveling to play the Bengals, they'll face the Seahawks, Browns, Ravens and Cardinals.
Fortunately for the Giants, they will end the season against the Cowboys, who have the 24th-ranked defense and struggled to score points in Prescott's absence.