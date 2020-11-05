Mapping Out The Schedule For The NFC East

The Washington Football Team is holding onto second place in the NFC East with a 2-5 record and both of its wins coming within the division. The Philadelphia Eagles are currently on top, but every team still has a chance to end the regular season with the division crown. Here's a look at where each NFC East team stands and the challenges it will face for the remainder of the season.

Philadelphia Eagles (2-1 division, 3-4-1 overall)

After defeating the Dallas Cowboys, 23-9, on Sunday Night Football, the Eagles extended their lead at the top of the division with a 3-4-1 record as they head into their bye week.

While Washington and the New York Giants battling amongst themselves and the Cowboys facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Eagles will prepare for their own rematch against the Giants. In Week 7, quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles' offense were able to surge back from a 21-10 deficit and take take the lead with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter on an 18-yard touchdown pass to Boston Scott.

Following that game, the Eagles will hit a five-game stretch with their opponents combining for a record of 26-10. The team will travel back and forth from Philadelphia as it plays the Cleveland Browns (5-3), Seattle Seahawks (6-1), Green Bay Packers (5-2), New Orleans Saints (5-2) and Arizona Cardinals (5-2). Four of those five teams currently boast top 10 offenses.