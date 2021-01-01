Thomas Davis Sees Washington As 'A Playoff Contender For Years To Come'

Those types of similarities stop there for Rivera; the 2011 Panthers were older than the young squad Washington has in 2020. Rivera sees more parallels in the 2014 iteration of the Panthers, who finished the year 7-8-1 and won the NFC South. That team was still more experienced than Washington, but that can be a good thing, especially since Rivera's current team finds itself in the same position to win its division with a younger core.

"We've got a group of young guys right now that are playing," Rivera said. "We've got a sprinkling of vets. Who knows what happens in the next couple years when it comes to adding guys, when it comes to the draft and free agency. ...This could be one of the springboards going forward, hopefully."

In 2014, Rivera asked former Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman to cut a group of veteran players who were stunting the growth of the younger players. That forced the Panthers to rely on their youth more often, and after an ugly 31-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the team went on a four-game winning streak to make the playoffs.

"That's what we're seeing here," Rivera said. "I think we're feeding off of the energy level of our young players. I think it's helping the veteran guys to play with energy. I think that's been one of the big things that's helped us."

One year later, the Panthers were in the Super Bowl, but Rivera said the 15-1 record in 2015 was a result of the efforts the team made in 2014 and even 2013, when it finished 12-4, to fine-tune the roster. The team had 10 Pro Bowlers that year, and eight of them were on the 2013 team.