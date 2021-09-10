News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

3 Keys To Washington's Season Opener Against the Chargers

Sep 10, 2021 at 02:44 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

three_keys091021
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young runs through individual drills on Aug. 25, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

The Washington Football Team is set to host the Los Angeles Chargers at FedExField for Week 1 of the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12. Here are three keys to the matchup, presented by Van Metre.

1. Offensive vs. Defensive Rookies of the Year

Chase Young and Justin Herbert enraptured the NFL with their exemplary rookie performances in 2020. On Sunday, the two will play each other for the first time in their professional careers.

Ron Rivera, Young and the rest of Washington's defense has been quick to give Herbert props, because the former sixth overall pick deserves it. He smashed Baker Mayfield's rookie passing touchdown record (31) and nearly did the same to Andrew Luck's passing yards record. Defenses found little success blitzing Herbert, as he had the best passer rating (99.4) under duress.

However, there was no rookie better than Young when it came to rushing passers. He had 39 pressures last season, and it resulted in 7.5 sacks to go with 12 quarterback hits. And then there are the other aspects of Young's game to consider; he had four pass deflections, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, one of which resulted in a touchdown.

It's a great chance for Young to show off all the improvements he's made this offseason.

2. An opportunity to step up for Washington's wideouts

Rivera announced Friday that Curtis Samuel will be placed on short-term Injured Reserve, giving him time to heal his groin. Normally, that might worry someone who's going against last year's ninth-ranked passing defense, but the amount of options at receiver gives him confidence his team can handle it.

Situations like this give credence to Washington upgrading its wideouts during the offseason. In addition to signing Samuel, it added Adam Humphries, one of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s favorite targets with the Buccaneers, as its primary slot option. The team then took two receivers in the NFL Draft: Dyami Brown -- one of the best deep threats in college football since 2018 -- and Dax Milne, who was a standout at BYU.

And of course Washington still has Terry McLaurin set firmly as its No. 1 target. There's no doubt the two-time captain will be ready to play, but he'll still need help against Derwin James and Asante Samuel Jr. Sunday's game will be an early chance for the new additions to prove themselves.

Related Links

3. Contain Keenan Allen

Herbert has no shortage of options on the Chargers' sixth-ranked passing offense. Eight-year wideout Keenan Allen might be the best.

Allen has had a late resurgence in his career, grabbing 403 catches for 4,780 yards and 26 touchdowns since 2017. It's earned him four straight Pro Bowls votes, and his catches have resulted in 264 first downs in that span. He's one of just two receivers with 100-plus catches in each of the last two seasons. The only other player is DeAndre Hopkins.

Fortunately, Washington happens to have one of the league's best secondaries, which allowed the second-lowest passing yards in 2020. Players like Allen are exactly why Rivera wanted to sign William Jackson III, who has been one of the better man-to-man corners in the NFL with 41 pass deflections.

If Washington wants a better size matchup on Allen, it can turn to Benjamin St-Juste, who comes into the season at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. Jack Del Rio has praised St-Juste's physicality at the line of scrimmage, and if the rookie can hold Allen up for even a second longer, it'll give Young and the rest of Washington's pass-rush more time to get to Herbert.

Herbert has other weapons at his disposal, but limiting Allen's targets would go a long way towards curtailing the Chargers' offense.

Related Content

news

Washington Vs. Chargers Preview: A Tough Defensive Test For Week 1

The 2021 season is finally here, and the Washington Football Team is getting things started by hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's everything you need to know about the Week 1 matchup, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Week 1 Power Rankings: 'Don't Sleep On Washington This Season'

Week 1 is finally here, and the Washington Football Team's defense has some high expectations in 2021. Here's where analysts have placed Washington at the start of Year 2 Ron Rivera's tenure.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Preseason Finale

The Washington Football Team wrapped up the preseason at FedExField and could not keep up with the Baltimore Ravens in a 37-3 defeat. Here are five takeaways from the night.
news

3 Keys To Washington's Preseason Finale

The Washington Football Team is wrapping up the preseason with a home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in a "Battle of the Beltway." Here are three keys to the matchup, presented by VanMetre.
news

Top 10 Quotes: The Battle Of The Beltway

The Washington Football Team is hosting the Baltimore Ravens at FedExField. Here are some of the most memorable quotes from the week of preparation, as compiled by washingtonFootball.com, presented by GEICO.
news

Benjamin St-Juste Keeps Calm And Thrives Under Pressure

St-Juste had every reason to let nerves overwhelm him, but St-Juste handled the situation in stride.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Home Victory Over The Bengals

The Washington Football Team hosted the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField and came away with a win. Here are five takeaways from the victory.
news

Top 10 Quotes: The Bengal Are Coming To FedExField

The Washington Football Team is hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField. Here are some of the most memorable quotes from the week of preparation, as compiled by washingtonFootball.com, presented by GEICO.
news

3 Keys To Washington's Preseason Matchup Against The Bengals

The Washington Football Team will host the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField for its second preseason game. Here are three keys to the matchup, presented by Van Metre.
news

WFT Daily: Washington's Young Players Thrived In The Spotlight

Ron Rivera wanted to see how his young players would perform in a game setting. He was not disappointed.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Washington Takes On The Patriots

Washington travelled to Gillette Stadium to play the New England Patriots in the first preseason game in two years. Here are some of the most memorable quotes from the week of preparation, as compiled by washingtonFootball.com, presented by GEICO.
Advertising