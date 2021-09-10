3 Keys To Washington's Season Opener Against the Chargers

Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

The Washington Football Team is set to host the Los Angeles Chargers at FedExField for Week 1 of the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12. Here are three keys to the matchup, presented by Van Metre.

1. Offensive vs. Defensive Rookies of the Year

Chase Young and Justin Herbert enraptured the NFL with their exemplary rookie performances in 2020. On Sunday, the two will play each other for the first time in their professional careers.

Ron Rivera, Young and the rest of Washington's defense has been quick to give Herbert props, because the former sixth overall pick deserves it. He smashed Baker Mayfield's rookie passing touchdown record (31) and nearly did the same to Andrew Luck's passing yards record. Defenses found little success blitzing Herbert, as he had the best passer rating (99.4) under duress.

However, there was no rookie better than Young when it came to rushing passers. He had 39 pressures last season, and it resulted in 7.5 sacks to go with 12 quarterback hits. And then there are the other aspects of Young's game to consider; he had four pass deflections, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, one of which resulted in a touchdown.