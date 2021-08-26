Practice Notes: A Team Full Of Teachers

Thursday's practice has come and gone, which means training camp is over for the Washington Football Team. It will take a day off before playing the Ravens on Saturday; after that, its 53-man roster will need to be finalized on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

-- Aug. 31 is going to be a difficult day for many people on the team, and that includes head coach Ron Rivera. He's familiar with the emotions of being cut; it happened to him after nine seasons with the Chicago Bears. Not only does he want to make the best situation for the team, but he also wants to be empathetic towards the players who will be released that morning. This year, he said, will be tougher than 2020 because he and the coaches have a better grasp of the players on the roster. Washington also has a more talented roster, so the decisions on who will make the team aren't as clear. Either way, Rivera will not take the day lightly.