United States Air Force Drill Team Performs At FedExField

May 04, 2021 at 03:43 PM
USAF

On Tuesday, May 4, Washington Salute, the Official Military Platform of the Washington Football Team, invited the United States Air Force Drill Team (hailing from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling) to FedExField. The group was invited for a special performance at the 50-yard line of the field while staff members watched, videos were captured, and photos were taken. The group was invited in honor of Military Appreciation Month and acted as sign of optimism for collaborative opportunities to come in the near future.

Normally invited to various Washington Salute and Washington Football Team events and functions across the region, the US Air Force Drill Team was not involved in any team initiatives last season in precaution to the health and safety of the military group. The team looks forward to many collaborative opportunities as performance restrictions at events lighten in coming weeks and months.

Washington Salute would like to thank the airmen for their performance and the opportunity to host such a spectacular performance.

