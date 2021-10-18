News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: A closer look at the weekend, Sean Taylor's memory

Oct 18, 2021 at 09:56 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW101821(3)

5A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his opinion on Taylor Heinicke throwing downfield.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

-- The Washington Post's Andrew Golden writes about Patrick Mahomes' performance during Washington's game against the Chiefs.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras provides analysis on Washington's Week 6 loss to the Chiefs.

-- The Associated Press writes about Washington's problems in the second half against the Chiefs.

-- NBC Sports Washington reports on what Sean Taylor's jersey retirement means to his father.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports after Washington's game agains the Chiefs.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown shares a Joe Theismann story about Sean Taylor's notebook.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about how the Washington fanbase still loves and misses Sean Taylor. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about his observations from Washington Week 6 game against the Chiefs. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington-Chiefs Monday Stats Pack

-- 5 takeaways from Washington's 31-13 loss to Kansas City

-- Washington faces reality of failing to play complete game against Chiefs

-- WR Terry McLaurin "Being able to come back and respond is something we can do a better job of" | Post Game Press Conference

-- HC Ron Rivera "We've gotta be willing to take chances" | Post Game Press Conference

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: Final preparations for Week 6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Remembering Sean Taylor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Getting back to work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Looking at Antonio Gibson's steady production

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some thoughts on Week 5

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: the dynamic McKissic-Gibson duo

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Rivera assesses Washington's 2-2 Start

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Houdini Heinicke Pulls Off Another Trick

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Happy Victory Monday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Heading To The ATL

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Beginning Preparations For The Falcons

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising