Instant Analysis: Washington's Defense Propels Team To 4th-Straight Win

Washington's offense, which had put up at least 300 yards in the past seven games, was struggling from the opening drive. Smith missed on an open pass to Terry Mclaurin, who finished the day with 24 yards to secure his first 1,000-yard season, and could not consistently connect with his receivers. Smith finished the game 8-of-19 for 57 yards and an interception.

It looked as if the 49ers, who rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries in the first half, were going to use its innovative running scheme to dominate the game. After punting on their first two drives, the 49ers put together a seven-play, 57-yard drive that ended with Jeff Wilson plowing through the goal line for a one-yard score.