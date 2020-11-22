News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Vs. Bengals Inactives, Week 11

Nov 22, 2020 at 11:29 AM
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Cincinnati Bengals:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 22 S Deshazor Everett
  • No. 50 LB Jared Norris
  • No. 52 DE Ryan Anderson
  • No. 78 T Cornelius Lucas
  • No. 80 WR Dontrelle Inman
  • No. 84 WR Jeff Badet

Lineup changes:

  • No. 89 Cam Sims is expected to start in place of No. 80 Dontrelle Inman at wide receiver.
  • No. 76 Morgan Moses is expected to start at left tackle.
  • No. 72 David Sharpe is expected to start at right tackle.
  • No. 30 Troy Apke is expected to start in place of No. 22 Deshazor Everett at free safety.

The Cincinnati Bengals have declared the following players inactive:

  • No. 80 WR Mike Thomas
  • No. 74 OL Fred Johnson
  • No. 61 G B.J. Finney
  • No. 65 G Keaton Sutherland
  • No. 3 K Austin Seibert

The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.

