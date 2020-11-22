Washington Football Team Vs. Bengals Inactives, Week 11

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Cincinnati Bengals:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 22 S Deshazor Everett
- No. 50 LB Jared Norris
- No. 52 DE Ryan Anderson
- No. 78 T Cornelius Lucas
- No. 80 WR Dontrelle Inman
- No. 84 WR Jeff Badet
Lineup changes:
- No. 89 Cam Sims is expected to start in place of No. 80 Dontrelle Inman at wide receiver.
- No. 76 Morgan Moses is expected to start at left tackle.
- No. 72 David Sharpe is expected to start at right tackle.
- No. 30 Troy Apke is expected to start in place of No. 22 Deshazor Everett at free safety.
The Cincinnati Bengals have declared the following players inactive:
- No. 80 WR Mike Thomas
- No. 74 OL Fred Johnson
- No. 61 G B.J. Finney
- No. 65 G Keaton Sutherland
- No. 3 K Austin Seibert
