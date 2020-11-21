3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 11 Matchup Vs. The Bengals

3. Limit Big Plays

Scoreless opening drives have contributed to Washington's string of slow starts, but so have big plays. In fact, Washington has given up six plays of more than 50 yards this season -- tied with Dallas for the most in the NFL -- and all of them have happened in the first half. The defense has also allowed 15 plays of at least 30 yards, 12 of which have occurred before halftime.

"You do that a couple of times and teams are going to take those shots," Rivera said after the Lions' connected on a 55-yard score. "That's something that we've got to get corrected."

Kendall Fuller was the one beat on the Lions' opening 55-yard touchdown, but he has been one of the league's top cornerbacks this season. Fellow free agent signing Ronald Darby has also been solid. The safety position is a bigger concern; Washington has already been without Pro Bowler Landon Collins, and now Deshazor Everett will miss the Bengals' game with an ankle injury. That leaves Kam Curl and Troy Apke as the starters, both of whom have been beaten over the top this season.

Fortunately, Washington will be going up against the NFL's least-explosive offense, according to Sharp Football. The Bengals only have 20 rushes of at least 10 yards and 22 passes of at least 15 yards for an explosive play rate 7%. The league average is about 10%.

With starting running back Joe Mixon sidelined, Washington will focus on limiting the run and then pressuring quarterback Joe Burrow in passing situations.