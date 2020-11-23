"Washington-Bengals Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Football Team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-9, at FedExField Sunday afternoon.
- Washington won its first home game against the Bengals since December 15, 1985.
- Washington is now 5-5-1 against the Bengals all-time and 42-41-1 in Week 11.
- Washington notched its 97th win against an AFC opponent all-time.
OFFENSE:
- Washington scored at least 20 points for the third-straight game, the longest streak since Week 6-8 of the 2018 season.
- Washington had 10 rushing first downs, tied for the most in a single-game most this season.
- Washington compiled 164 net rushing yards, the second-highest mark this season.
- Quarterback Alex Smith completed 17-of-25 passes for 166 yards, a touchdown and an 83.1 passer rating.
- Smith made consecutive starts for Washington for the first time since Nov. 11-Nov. 18, 2018.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in 84 yards on five receptions.
- McLaurin now has 11 games with 80-plus receiving yards, passing Charlie Brown for the most through 24-career games in Washington franchise history.
- McLaurin [120] moves into sole possession of first place in receptions through 24-career games in franchise history.
- Running back Antonio Gibson ran for 94 yards on 16 attempts and a touchdown.
- Gibson's eight touchdowns on the season tie Charlie Brown and Skip Hicks for third-most total touchdowns in a player's rookie season. Gibson ties Hicks for second-most rushing touchdowns in a rookie season for Washington with eight.
- Gibson's 94 yards on the ground are his second-most this season.
- Running back J.D. McKissic rushed for 43 yards on six attempts alongside three catches for 26 yards.
- McKissic's first quarter 14-yard rush tied a season-long.
- Wide receiver Steven Sims caught three receptions for 13 yards and his first touchdown of the season.
DEFENSE:
- Washington recorded eight passes defensed, a single-game season-high.
- Washington registered at least one sack for the 22nd-consecutive game, the third-longest streak all-time.
- Washington limited Cincinnati to 25 total yards of offense in the second half, the third-fewest in a second half in franchise history and fewest in a second half since allowing 24 against Arizona in 2002.
- Defensive end Montez Sweat tallied three tackles [two solo], a sack of eight yards, a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss.
- Sweat [13.0] is now in sole possession of fourth place for most sacks through 26-career games for Washington.
- Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan recorded three solo tackles and a seven-yard sack.
- Kerrigan has now notched a sack in consecutive contests against the Bengals dating back to 2016.
- Defensive end Chase Young notched three tackles [two solo], a pass defensed and a forced fumble.
- Young is the first player for Washington to record a forced fumble and pass defensed since Landon Collins in Week 16 of 2019.
- Cornerback Ronald Darby registered six tackles [five solo], four passes defensed and his first-career fumble recovery. His four passes defensed tie a career-high (three times).
- Darby became the third player in Washington history to compile four passes defensed and a fumble recovery in a game, and the first to do so since Josh Wilson in Week 3 of 2011.
- Safety Kamren Curl tallied a team-leading nine tackles [five solo] and a quarterback hit.
- Defensive tackle Tim Settle tallied a solo tackle and an 11-yard sack. He now has a sack in three of the last four contests.
- Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen compiled three assisted tackles and three quarterback hits, tying a single-game career-high.
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller tallied two solo tackles and two passes defensed, his second-most in a single game.
- Cornerback Jimmy Moreland and defensive end James Smith-Williams recorded a half-sack, the career-first for both.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on 2-of-3 field goals and 2-of-2 PATs.
- Hopkins [12] ties Mark Moseley as the franchise leader in field goals from 50 yards.
- Punter Tress Way punted five times for 252 yards [50.4 avg.] with three inside the 20-yard line, tied for his single-game most this season.