Nov 15, 2021 at 09:00 AM
"Washington-Buccaneers Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 29-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19 at FedExField.
  • Washington defeated Tampa Bay for the first time since October 25, 2015. They improved their overall record to 12-10-0 against the Bucs.
  • Washington defeated Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady for the first time since September 28, 2003. It is the second time the team has ever beaten the three-time NFL MVP.
  • Washington intercepted Brady two times in the first quarter. It was the first time Brady has been intercepted twice in the first quarter of a game since Dec. 23, 2012.
  • Washington's defense tallied multiple interceptions for the second time this season.
  • Washington's offense recorded 39:08 minutes of possession, the most in a single game since October 30, 2016.
  • Washington's 19-play, 80-yard, 10:29 fourth quarter touchdown drive was the longest fourth quarter drive in Washington franchise history in terms of plays since 2001. Washington most recently had an 18-play, first quarter drive in 2003. It is the longest fourth quarter drive in terms of time of possession resulting in a touchdown in the NFL since 2001, per Stathead.
  • Washington tallied multi-rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in a single game for the first time since Nov. 26, 2020.
  • Washington held Tampa Bay to 273 offensive yards, the fewest the defending Super Bowl Champions have recorded this season and their fewest since Nov. 23, 2020. Their 220 passing yards are the fewest the team has recorded since Sept. 20, 2020.
  • Washington held Tampa Bay to 14 first downs, the fewest they have allowed since Nov. 26, 2020.

OFFENSE

  • QB Taylor Heinicke completed 26-of-32 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown and a 110.4 passer rating. He also rushed three times for 15 yards.
  • Heinicke's 110.4 passer rating was his second-highest as a starter this season and his highest since Week 4 at Atlanta. It is the second-highest passer rating by a Washington quarterback against Tampa Bay in franchise history. The highest passer rating ever recorded by a Washington quarterback against Tampa Bay was in Week 7 of the 2015 season when Kirk Cousins registered a passer rating of 124.7.
  • RB Antonio Gibson had 24 rushes for 64 yards (2.7 avg) and two touchdowns. He added two receptions for 14 yards.
  • Gibson recorded two rushing scores for the second time this season. It is the fourth time he has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns in a single game. His four multi-rushing touchdown games are the most through a players first 23 games in franchise history. They are also the most through a players first two seasons in Washington.
  • Gibson's 14 receiving yards give him the most receiving yards by a Washington running back through his first two seasons in franchise history.
  • WR Terry McLaurin hauled in six passes for 59 yards. McLaurin has reach 2,600 career yards.
  • WR DeAndre Carter had three receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. It was his second-career receiving touchdown. Carter has recorded a receiving touchdown in back-to-back games. He also returned two kicks for 47 yards.

DEFENSE

  • S Bobby McCain intercepted a pass from Brady late in the first quarter. It was his second interception this season. 
  • CB William Jackson III recorded his second interception on the season and first since Week One. Jackson III recorded three interceptions in his first four seasons in the NFL.
  • DT Jonathan Allen tallied a quarterback hit, his 20th on the season. He has passed Gerald McCoy for the eighth-most QBH by a defensive tackle within a players first five seasons in NFL history.
  • S Derrick Forrest made his NFL debut.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • K Joey Slye went 3-for-3 knocking home 46, 29 and 28-yard field goals. He also recorded two extra points.
  • P Tress Way punted two times for 89 yards (44.5 avg.).

