"Washington-Cowboys Friday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 41-16, Thursday afternoon on Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium.
- Washington won its first game at Dallas since January 3, 2016 and snapped a four-game losing streak in Dallas.
- Washington swept Dallas in a season for the first time since 2012.
- Washington improved its all-time record against Dallas to 47-73-2 and its Week 12 record to 42-44-2.
- Washington earned its fourth all-time victory on Thanksgiving, second against Dallas on Thanksgiving and seventh win on a Thursday in franchise history.
- Washington scored 40-plus points against Dallas for the second time in franchise history and for the first time since defeating Dallas, 41-14, Nov. 23, 1986.
- Washington scored 40-plus points in a game for the first time since defeating the Chicago Bears, 41-21, on Dec. 24, 2016.
- Washington won by the fourth-highest point differential in series history [25].
- Washington held Dallas to its third-lowest total points mark in a single season in series history with 19.
- Head Coach Ron Rivera won his 80th-career regular season game. He becomes the eighth current head coach to achieve the milestone.
- Washington scored at least 20 points for the fifth-straight game, the longest streak since Weeks 2-7 of the 2017 season.
- Washington notched 14 rushing first downs, tied for fifth-most in a single game in franchise history.
- Washington [390] tallied its third-most rushing yards against Dallas in a single season all-time and most since 1984 [392].
- Washington compiled 182 yards on the ground, its second-highest mark this season.
- Washington registered at least one sack for the 23rd-straight game, tying the team's longest streak since their run from 1995-97.
- Washington recorded a sack against the Cowboys for the 12th-straight game, tying the second-longest streak in franchise history [1962-67].
- Washington's 17 points through the first half and 22 points through the first half against Dallas in Week 7 combines for the most first-half points in a season versus Dallas in franchise history [39].
- Washington held Dallas to 60 rushing yards, tied for the Cowboys' 11th-lowest single-game mark in series history. The last time Washington achieved the feat was Oct. 9, 1988.
- Washington held Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott to 32 yards, the second-lowest single-game mark in his career.
- Washington sacked Dallas 10 times this season, tied for the fourth-most in a single season [1964].
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Alex Smith completed 19-of-26 passes for 149 yards, one touchdown and an 83.7 passer rating.
- Smith completed over 68 percent of his passes for the fourth-straight game, tying the second longest streak in franchise history [Sonny Jurgensen, 1969; Harry Gilmer, 1952]. Smith's personal record is seven games from 2016-17 for Kansas City.
- Smith [35,135] joins the 35K club and passes Jay Cutler [35,133] for No. 28 on the NFL's all-time passing yards list.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in 92 yards on seven receptions [13.1 avg.].
- McLaurin (1,882) has joined Charlie Brown (1,975) as the only Washington players since the 1970 merger with 1,800+ rec yards in their 1st 25 career games.
- McLaurin [5] ties Bobby Mitchell [1962-63] for the second-longest streak of 8+ receiving yard games in franchise history. Santana Moss [2005] holds the franchise record with six.
- McLaurin [12] holds the franchise record for most 80-plus receiving yard games through 25-career contests.
- Tight end Logan Thomas threw his first pass for Washington for a 28-yard gain to wide receiver Terry McLaurin and his first since Week 10 of 2018 with Buffalo.
- Thomas caught four passes for 20 yards and a touchdown, his fifth of the season.
- Running back Antonio Gibson rushed for 115 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns.
- Gibson scored for a fifth-straight game, tying Charlie Brown [1982] for most games in a row with a touchdown by a rookie.
- Gibson is the only rookie in franchise history to have a rushing touchdown in five straight games. He joins Nick Chubb, Todd Gurley, and Maurice Jones-Drew as the only NFL rookies to do so since 2000.
- Gibson is the first rookie since at least 1948 to have three rushing touchdowns in a Thanksgiving game. He joins DeMarco Murray, Emmitt Smith (twice) and Barry Sanders as the only NFL players to do so in the past 40 years, according to NFL Research.
- Gibson became the first rookie to score three touchdowns on Thanksgiving since Randy Moss in 1998 and the first player with 100-plus rushing yards and three-plus rushing touchdowns on Thanksgiving since Barry Sanders in 1997, according to STATS.
- Gibson became the first Washington player to rush for three touchdowns since Robert Kelley did so on November 11, 2016. He is also the first rookie in the NFL to do so since Kelley in 2016.
- Gibson [11] takes sole possession of second place in most rushing touchdowns by a rookie in franchise history behind Alfred Morris [13].
- Gibson is the only rookie running back this season to record two multi-touchdown games.
- Gibson moves into 10th place all-time in rookie running back rushing yards in franchise history.
- Gibson is the fourth rookie in franchise history to post multiple games with two-plus rushing touchdowns [Alfred Morris, Robert Griffin III and Skip Hicks].
- Running back Peyton Barber rushed for a season-high 57 yards on 11 carries.
- Running back J.D. McKissic paired two receptions for 21 yards with a six-yard rush.
DEFENSE:
- Defensive end Montez Sweat recorded two assisted tackles and an interception returned for a 15-yard touchdown.
- Sweat's interception returned for a touchdown was the first for Washington since Bashaud Breeland did so against the Chargers on Dec. 10, 2017.
- Defensive end Chase Young notched two solo tackles, a nine-yard sack and two tackles for loss.
- Young [7] moves into a tie for place with defensive end Ryan Kerrigan in tackles for loss through 10-career games.
- Defensive tackle Daron Payne registered three assisted tackles, a half-sack, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble.
- Payne has two forced fumbles on the season, a single-season career-high.
- Defensive tackle Tim Settle recorded a solo tackle and one sack for a loss of seven yards.
- Settle has tallied a sack in consecutive contests for the second time this season.
- Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen tallied four tackles [one solo], a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery. It is the second fumble recovery of his career and first since Week 15 of 2019.
- Linebacker Cole Holcomb registered a team-high 10 tackles [six solo] and 0.5 sacks for a loss of four yards. It is the fourth time of his career compiling double-digit tackles.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on 2-of-2 field goals and 5-of-5 PATs. He ties a career-high with five PATs, doing so for the first time since Week 15 of 2019.
- Punter Tress Way punted twice for 117 yards [58.8 avg.] with one inside the 20-yard line. His average sets a single-game career-high (min. two punts).