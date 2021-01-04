3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Eagles

1. Washington Finally Scores On Opening Possession

Yet in by far its biggest game of the season, Washington was nearly flawless during its first possession in Philadelphia. With Alex Smith (17-of-22 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns) back at quarterback, Washington marched 91 yards on 15 plays and chewed up 8 minutes and 13 seconds of game time. And on 3rd-and-goal from the Eagles' 5-yard line, Smith took the snap, set his feet and unloaded a line drive towards the back-left corner of the end zone. On the other end of the pass was wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who got both feet in bounds to give the visitors an early lead.