Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-16 at FedExField.
- Washington was 9-for-15 for a 60 percent conversion rate on third down, the highest this season and highest since also converting 60 percent of their third downs on October 25, 2020 vs. Dallas.
OFFENSE
- QB Taylor Heinicke completed 27-of-36 passes for 247 yards, and an interception.
- Heinicke reached the 3,000 passing yard plateau in the game and now has 3,519 passing yards in his career.
- RB Jaret Patterson had 12 rushes for a career-high 57 yards (4.8 avg) and his second rushing touchdown of the season. He added five receptions for 41 yards. His 98 scrimmage yards are a career-high.
- Patterson is one-of-five Washington rookies to average at least 4.8 yards per carry in a single game with at least 12 attempts since 2015.
- WR Terry McLaurin had seven catches for 61 yards. It was McLaurin's most receptions in a game since Week 7 at Green Bay when he also recorded seven catches.
- McLaurin is 40 receiving yards away from 1,000 on the season with one game to go.
Defense
- DT Jonathan Allen finished the game with five tackles (three solo) and one QBH.
- Allen recorded his 28th QBH this season. He has at least one QBH in each of the teams first 17 games.
- Allen entered Week 17 with the fifth-most QBH in the NFL.
- LB Jamin Davis recorded Washington's sole sack of the game and the first of his career.
- Davis became the 14th Washington player to record at least 1.0 sack this season, the most since 2019.
- LB Cole Holcomb registered a team-high 11 tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed.
- Holcomb's seven passes defensed this season are a career-high.
- S Kam Curl finished the contest with 10 tackles (six solo).
- CB Kendall Fuller finished the game with five solo tackles, including one tackle for loss.
- Fuller now has two tackles for loss on the season and is one away from tying his single-season career high.
The Washington Football Team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles looking to snap a three-game losing streak. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team; Joe Noyes/NFL)
Special Teams
- K Joey Slye was three-for-three hitting field goals of 31, 39 and 55 yards. He also made the only extra-point he attempted.
- Slye's 55-yard field goal was the longest field goal of the season for Washington.
- Slye's 55-yard field goal was the longest in Washington history since Week 6 of the 2018 season when K Dustin Hopkins hit a 56 yarder against the Carolina Panthers at FedExField.
- Slye has made all nine of his field goal attempts with Washington since joining the team in Week 10.
- Slye is four-for-four from 50-plus this season and is one of four kickers in the NFL this season to have at least four kicks from that distance and a 100 percent conversion rate.
- P Ryan Winslow recorded two punts of 84 yards (42.0 avg).
- KR DeAndre Carter finished the game with two kickoff returns for 57 yards (28.5 avg.).
- Carter now has 871 kickoff return yards. He needs 129 yards in the final contest to go over 1,000 kickoff return yards for the season.
Snap Counts
OFFENSE (63 snaps)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Charles Leno Jr.
|63
|100%
|Cornelius Lucas
|63
|100%
|Brandon Scherff
|63
|100%
|Keith Ismael
|63
|100%
|Taylor Heinicke
|63
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|60
|95%
|John Bates
|58
|92%
|Saahdiq Charles
|56
|89%
|Cam Sims
|47
|75%
|Jaret Patterson
|39
|62%
|Adam Humphries
|33
|52%
|DeAndre Carter
|22
|35%
|Wendell Smallwood
|16
|25%
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|13
|21%
|Jonathan Williams
|8
|13%
|Dyami Brown
|7
|11%
|Jon Toth
|7
|11%
|Sammis Reyes
|6
|10%
|Dax Milne
|6
|10%
Defense (61 snaps)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Danny Johnson
|61
|100%
|Bobby McCain
|61
|100%
|Cole Holcomb
|61
|100%
|Kam Curl
|61
|100%
|Kendell Fuller
|61
|100%
|Bunmi Rotimi
|54
|89%
|Daron Payne
|48
|79%
|Jonathan Allen
|47
|77%
|Casey Toohill
|41
|67%
|David Mayo
|40
|66%
|Matt Ioannidis
|35
|57%
|Jeremy Reaves
|34
|56%
|William Bradley King
|24
|39%
|Corn Elder
|15
|25%
|Jamin Davis
|13
|21%
|Tim Settle
|12
|20%
|Shaka Toney
|3
|5%