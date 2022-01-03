News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

Jan 03, 2022 at 08:37 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

STATSPACK010322
Jaret Patterson tries to evade a defender during the Washington Football Team's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

"Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-16 at FedExField.
  • Washington was 9-for-15 for a 60 percent conversion rate on third down, the highest this season and highest since also converting 60 percent of their third downs on October 25, 2020 vs. Dallas.

OFFENSE

  • QB Taylor Heinicke completed 27-of-36 passes for 247 yards, and an interception.
  • Heinicke reached the 3,000 passing yard plateau in the game and now has 3,519 passing yards in his career.
  • RB Jaret Patterson had 12 rushes for a career-high 57 yards (4.8 avg) and his second rushing touchdown of the season. He added five receptions for 41 yards. His 98 scrimmage yards are a career-high.
  • Patterson is one-of-five Washington rookies to average at least 4.8 yards per carry in a single game with at least 12 attempts since 2015.
  • WR Terry McLaurin had seven catches for 61 yards. It was McLaurin's most receptions in a game since Week 7 at Green Bay when he also recorded seven catches.
  • McLaurin is 40 receiving yards away from 1,000 on the season with one game to go.

Defense

  • DT Jonathan Allen finished the game with five tackles (three solo) and one QBH.
  • Allen recorded his 28th QBH this season. He has at least one QBH in each of the teams first 17 games.
  • Allen entered Week 17 with the fifth-most QBH in the NFL. 
  • LB Jamin Davis recorded Washington's sole sack of the game and the first of his career. 
  • Davis became the 14th Washington player to record at least 1.0 sack this season, the most since 2019.
  • LB Cole Holcomb registered a team-high 11 tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed. 
  • Holcomb's seven passes defensed this season are a career-high. 
  • S Kam Curl finished the contest with 10 tackles (six solo). 
  • CB Kendall Fuller finished the game with five solo tackles, including one tackle for loss. 
  • Fuller now has two tackles for loss on the season and is one away from tying his single-season career high.

Special Teams

  • K Joey Slye was three-for-three hitting field goals of 31, 39 and 55 yards. He also made the only extra-point he attempted. 
  • Slye's 55-yard field goal was the longest field goal of the season for Washington. 
  • Slye's 55-yard field goal was the longest in Washington history since Week 6 of the 2018 season when K Dustin Hopkins hit a 56 yarder against the Carolina Panthers at FedExField. 
  • Slye has made all nine of his field goal attempts with Washington since joining the team in Week 10. 
  • Slye is four-for-four from 50-plus this season and is one of four kickers in the NFL this season to have at least four kicks from that distance and a 100 percent conversion rate. 
  • P Ryan Winslow recorded two punts of 84 yards (42.0 avg). 
  • KR DeAndre Carter finished the game with two kickoff returns for 57 yards (28.5 avg.). 
  • Carter now has 871 kickoff return yards. He needs 129 yards in the final contest to go over 1,000 kickoff return yards for the season.

Snap Counts

OFFENSE (63 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Charles Leno Jr. 63 100%
Cornelius Lucas 63 100%
Brandon Scherff 63 100%
Keith Ismael 63 100%
Taylor Heinicke 63 100%
Terry McLaurin 60 95%
John Bates 58 92%
Saahdiq Charles 56 89%
Cam Sims 47 75%
Jaret Patterson 39 62%
Adam Humphries 33 52%
DeAndre Carter 22 35%
Wendell Smallwood 16 25%
Ricky Seals-Jones 13 21%
Jonathan Williams 8 13%
Dyami Brown 7 11%
Jon Toth 7 11%
Sammis Reyes 6 10%
Dax Milne 6 10%

Defense (61 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Danny Johnson 61 100%
Bobby McCain 61 100%
Cole Holcomb 61 100%
Kam Curl 61 100%
Kendell Fuller 61 100%
Bunmi Rotimi 54 89%
Daron Payne 48 79%
Jonathan Allen 47 77%
Casey Toohill 41 67%
David Mayo 40 66%
Matt Ioannidis 35 57%
Jeremy Reaves 34 56%
William Bradley King 24 39%
Corn Elder 15 25%
Jamin Davis 13 21%
Tim Settle 12 20%
Shaka Toney 3 5%

